So many political leaders are backtracking on green policies, Bloomberg laments the Climate Deniers are Hiding in Plain Sight. Sir Kier Starmer was a star at the last COP meeting in Azerbaijan, but this year he doesn’t even want to go to the next COP meeting in Brazil. Apparently his aides “are worried about being criticized by the Reform UK party.” Only two years ago Starmer was criticizing Rishi Sunak for missing COP27, now he’s too scared to go himself lest he look crazy-green.

Everywhere countries are saying they care about climate change, but are doing the opposite. The EU nations are fighting over their 2035 and 2040 emissions targets, Mexico is borrowing up to keep its oil company afloat, Canada scrapped their carbon tax, and is being “coy” about their 2030 target. Governor Gavin Newsom just boosted oil drilling in California “a year after he described the industry as the “polluted heart of this climate crisis.”” Now Kemi Badenoch, leader of the Tories in the UK, is promising to dump The Climate Change Act if she gets elected. Suddenly, the race is on to be skeptical. She’s in an existential fight for relevance against the storming Reform party which are polling as high as 29% now, compared to the Labour government on 21% and the Tories at just 16%. All those skeptical voters were there all along, enough to break the two party system in Britain. Ponder how fast it all is. Only one year ago UK voters had a choice of Net Zero by 2050 from both sides of politics. Labour were offering to be recklessly green, and the Tories were aiming to be 95% as reckless, while calling themselves “pragmatic”. The BBC lays out how similar the two main Parties were in 2024 — Labour wanted to decarbonize the whole grid by 2030, while the Tories were aiming for “only” 95% of the grid to be low carbon by 2030. Labour hoped to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030, but Richi Sunak pushed that back all the way to… 2035. Then Trump won, and Nigel Farage stood up and said it is ‘absolutely nuts to call CO2 a pollutant‘, and the crowd roared. Somehow, improbably, Farage is now “nearly as trusted” as Labour on climate change, which only shows how many skeptical voters there are. They trust him to get rid of climate parasites.

[From The Guardian:] Kemi Badenoch has vowed to repeal the Climate Change Act if the Conservatives win the next election, doing away with controls on greenhouse gas emissions and dismantling what has been the cornerstone of green and energy policy for successive governments. The Conservative party leader was already committed to scrapping the UK’s net zero target but repeal of the Climate Change Act would go much further. It would remove the need to meet “carbon budgets” – ceilings, set for five-year periods, on the amount of greenhouse gas that can be emitted – and disband the Climate Change Committee, the watchdog that advises on how policies affect the UK’s carbon footprint…. Badenoch’s announcement, before the start of the Conservative party conference this weekend, brings the destruction of the three-decade long consensus on the climate among the UK’s major political parties, under which all have campaigned on strengthening climate action rather than weakening it. Playing a game of “slightly less crazy” was a hopeless trap for the Conservatives. The people trying to be a small target are the weaklings of climate battles. They have nothing to campaign on. They can hardly point out all the flaws in climate policy when they want to make most of the same mistakes. Instead the crazy people look like they have conviction (at least), and the less crazy people just look weak. (I’m looking at you Sussan Ley). When Prime Ministers are promising to control the weather with power stations, the only response is mockery and derision… Once a leader breaks the sacred climate vow in any way, they are an Apostate — there’s no point being half-an-Apostate, because The Blob will throw just as many bricks. But there is something inspiring about a leader who takes the bullies on directly instead. Being fearless is inspiring.

Former British PM Theresa May, speaking on behalf of The Blob, called Badenoch’s move a “catastrophic mistake.” It wasn’t that thousands would drown, instead a catastrophe was something that broke “the consensus”. Responding to Ms Badenoch’s plans, the Tory peer said: “I am deeply disappointed by this retrograde step, which upends 17 years of consensus between our main political parties and the scientific community… As Dave in the States says: “It’s catastrophe for grifters, and the subsidy and grant harvesters.“

It doesn’t get much better than the above. Jo Nova understands politics: never try to be half of something! This is the mistake so many conservatives make over and over again. That’s because they are, by nature, not screaming activists: they just want to live their lives and get along with everyone.

Nobody wants a watered-down cola, though. They want the real thing and they want a real debate, a real back and forth between two sides on an issue. Those who adopt half measures and compromise with themselves always lose. The other side won’t have them and our side only feels betrayed. Reagan and Trump broke this failed conservative mold and that’s the reason for their success.

But, sadly, there’s another explanation for phony conservatives such as Theresa May. They view their constituency as the globalist world of elites who are deeply engaged in the grift. This truth cannot be ignored and it’s why fighting back against the left that’s promoting the grifting for the same reasons and as a foundation for political change that puts them in controlo of the universe is so difficult. We are winning, though, and its because folks such as Jo Nova are out there relentlessly and un apologetically delivering the truth!

