The Wind Is Blowing the Wrong Way for One of the Biggest Grifters

There is no better evidence of the green energy implosion than this:

Wind company Orsted A/S was once the poster child of the green energy movement, debuting on European stock exchanges nine years ago. Now, with the green energy industry in shambles as common-sense energy policies return under the Trump administration, Orsted has suffered its worst weekly decline ever, trading far below its IPO price… Shares have fallen below their 2016 IPO price…

With wind farm construction as its core business, Orsted has been exposed to more canceled projects than any of its industry peers, including ones in the US and the UK. The funding gap swelled after scrapping a stake sale in the Sunrise Wind project off New York. Compounding problems for Orsted, S&P Global Ratings downgraded the company's long-term credit rating to BBB-, just one notch below junk status. The rating agency cited Orsted's inability to carry out project refinancing and divest 50% of its Sunrise project. At Orsted's market capitalization peak, it was once worth more than BP and flagged a 'green' success by Wall Street, politicians, and leftist climate nonprofits. Orsted's collapse in market value, credit downgrade, and capital raise mirrors the implosion of the entire green industry. We suspect that Solyndra-type failures could be on the horizon. Keep in mind, one of the Democratic Party's pillars is all things green.

A Court Decision with All the Seriousness of A “Do Not Remove” Mattress Tag

The best evidence of how out-of-touch the New York Times is with energy reality as it reports on a decision by a panel of clown judges:

The frightening attitudes of believers in global rule were recently on display courtesy of a New York Times opinion piece headlined “Climate Science is Now the Law,” penned by three writers who are all part of something called the Center for International Environmental Law. In their article, the authors claim, “The science on climate change has long been settled. Now the law is, too.” How did this phenomenon occur? The writers inform us that the International Court of Justice – the judicial branch of the United Nations – has ruled on a petition from “the South Pacific archipelago nation of Vanuatu and other climate-vulnerable countries, with the help of Pacific Island students” who “secured” a U.N. resolution asking the court “to clarify what existing international law requires governments to do about climate change and what legal consequences they face if their failure to uphold the law causes serious harm.”

The result? Not a surprise. The court ruled that “countries must protect citizens from the ‘urgent and existential threat’ of climate change. When a country fails to curb greenhouse gas emissions — whether by producing or consuming fossil fuels, approving new exploration to find them or subsidizing the industry — it may be held liable for ‘an internationally wrongful act,’ the court’s 15 judges said.” The authors conclude, “This makes it much harder for any government or company to say that rules don’t apply to them or they don’t have to act. … It is a cease-and-desist notice to fossil fuel producers.” So there! One can easily imagine the Biden administration subjugating itself to the international judiciary. Fortunately, the Trump administration – remembering that little document called the U.S. Constitution – treats rulings from international courts with the same level of respect paid to “Do Not Remove” tags on couch cushions… On the heels of the international court’s irresponsible and (thankfully) unenforceable decree, and the DOE’s astute recommendation to do the opposite of what the court prescribed, came a story from Reuters declaring that the Trump administration’s actions to end or curtail Biden-era subsidies and credits for “renewables” are, fortunately, having an impact.

How the Sierra Club Created the Gas Stove Hoax Using Mush for Brains Students!

The amazing story of how the Sierra Club organized and funded the junk science that led to gas stove bans:

In case you missed it, the globalist World Health Organization released a report last week which debunks claims concocted by Biden officials in conjunction with leftwing activist groups that natural gas stoves are a cause of childhood asthma. In other words, it was all just another of the hundreds of hoaxes which formed the basis for the entirety of the Biden pretend presidency.

In what it refers to as a major study published in The Lancet medical journal, the WHO says it “conducted an extensive meta-analysis and examined the health risks of cooking or heating with natural gas compared to other fuels and electricity. It found no significant association between natural gas and asthma, wheeze, cough or breathlessness, and a lower risk of bronchitis when compared to electricity.” Its conclusion? That gas stoves not only were not associated with any such symptoms, but that, “when compared to other household fuels including kerosene and solid fuels, natural gas was associated with a lower risk of several health conditions.”

Plans for Covering the British Isles with Solar Panels Facing Big Opposition

Britain’s plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 won’t be derailed by high costs, even though Brits are now paying some of the world’s highest residential electricity prices. Nor will the effort be derailed by lack of support from the Labour Party, which has issued a manifesto claiming that Britain will be a “clean energy superpower.”

Instead, the country’s net-zero scheme will fail because of the fierce opposition from rural landowners throughout the British Isles. They are telling the owners of proposed solar and wind projects to take their oceans of photovoltaic panels and forests of giant turbines and put them somewhere the sun doesn’t shine and the wind doesn’t blow. The proof is in the numbers. Since Jan. 1, there have been nearly four dozen rejections of solar or wind projects in England, Ireland, and Scotland. Among the latest was a rejection last month in Kent, where a planning inspector spiked plans for a massive solar project owned by the French company EDF. The 257-acre project was rejected due to what the planning inspector determined would be a “significant adverse effect on the receiving landscape.” Also in July, a scheme that aimed to cover 114 acres of prime agricultural land in Scotland with solar panels was rejected by local officials. The project near the town of Coupar Angus had received 44 letters of objection and just one letter in support.

