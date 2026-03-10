Last evening, there was a wind turbine fire in my home county. Here’s the video:

Here’s the script:

Fire crews were called to a wind turbine on fire on Monday evening. Viewers sent in photos of flames shooting from the turbine near Browndale. Browndale Fire Chief Debevec says the protocol for a wind turbine fire is to let it burn out on its own and make sure crews clear any falling debris from the turbine so it doesn’t start a forest fire. Crews were on scene for about two hours to monitor the fire. No word yet on why the wind turbine caught on fire.

Here’s what Perplexity says about such fires:

Wind turbines catch fire mainly because heat or sparks from electrical and mechanical faults or lightning ignite flammable materials in the nacelle… Main causes of wind turbine fires Lightning strikes: Tall, exposed structures are frequent lightning targets; if protection is inadequate or damaged, a strike can ignite components or oil in the nacelle.

Electrical faults: Short circuits, loose or overloaded connections, arcing in switchgear, transformers, inverters, or control wiring can overheat and ignite nearby insulation, cables, or oil.

Mechanical and hydraulic failures: Overheated gearboxes, bearings, brakes, or hydraulic systems (often containing large volumes of oil) can reach ignition temperatures if lubrication is wrong, oil leaks, or components are overloaded or worn.

Maintenance activities: Hot work such as welding or grinding, if done with poor controls, can produce sparks or hot surfaces that ignite oils, composites, or dust.

Fuel load in nacelle: Turbines contain significant hydraulic oil, lubricants, polymers, insulation, and fiberglass-reinforced plastics packed close to these ignition sources, so once a fire starts it can spread quickly. How often fires occur Recorded global incident data from 1995–2012 show about 11–12 documented wind-turbine fires per year, comprising roughly 14–15% of all recorded turbine “accidents.”

Because many incidents are not publicly reported, some analyses infer that the real figure could be around 100–120 fires per year worldwide across roughly 200,000 turbines ( about 1 fire per 1,700–2,000 turbines per year) .

Recent fire-safety and industry sources estimate an annual fire probability in the range of about 1-in-2,000 to 1‑in‑15,000 per turbine per year, with the lower end reflecting more conservative (higher-risk) assumptions and underreporting.

There are roughly 750 wind turbines in Pennsylvania, and 43 of those are in Wayne County. Even this one fire represents a significantly greater failure rate than Perplexity suggests worldwide. Small samples have that effect, of course, but I asked Grok “have there been other wind turbine fires in Pennsylvania” and go this:

Yes, there have been several reported wind turbine fires in Pennsylvania over the years, in addition to any recent or isolated incidents. These events are relatively rare but have occurred at multiple wind farms, often involving the nacelle (the top housing containing the generator and other components) catching fire due to electrical or mechanical issues. They typically burn out on their own or are contained without spreading to the ground, though they can cause significant damage to the turbine. Here are the key documented incidents based on news reports and records:

Locust Ridge wind farm (primarily in Schuylkill County, near Mahanoy City/Ringtown area): This site has had multiple fires over time, making it one of the more notable clusters in the state. December 2020: One turbine burned. March 2021: Another adjacent turbine caught fire (nacelle destroyed; firefighters responded but it self-extinguished without ground fires). Earlier incidents at the same farm complex (Locust Ridge I and II): Fires reported in 2009, 2014, and 2018 (some replaced afterward; at least five total mentioned in local coverage since 2007).

Bear Creek Wind Farm (Luzerne County, near Wilkes-Barre/Bear Creek): July 30, 2022 – A turbine caught fire, with the nacelle heavily damaged or destroyed, along with portions of the blades and hub. Firefighters were called, and dramatic photos/videos showed heavy smoke and flames.

Waymart Wind Farm (Wayne County): Recent reports (as of early 2026) indicate at least one turbine fire near Waymart, with social media posts (including drone footage) showing a turbine ablaze on a Monday evening. This appears to be a more recent event, though exact date/details vary in sources (likely 2025 or very early 2026 based on visibility).

No major new statewide fires were prominently reported in late 2025 or early 2026 beyond these, and Pennsylvania has not seen a high volume compared to some other states. Global databases like Caithness Windfarm Information Forum track such incidents but often note underreporting. These fires highlight ongoing concerns with turbine reliability (e.g., lightning strikes, gearbox/oil issues, or electrical faults)…

Seems we’re not getting the full story, doesn’t it?

#WindTurbines #Fire #WindTurbineFires #WayneCounty #Pennsylvania

Share