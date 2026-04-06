Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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ELIZABETH PRINCE's avatar
ELIZABETH PRINCE
2h

Take those turbines down.

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Ann L. Klieves's avatar
Ann L. Klieves
22m

Another great article!! These eagles are "flying American Flags".They are more important that these POS turbines.Eagles help the earth and celebrate the American way of life.These turdbines only hurt the earth.One day, these scammers will have to deal with the truth.And when they do , we all want to be there to see their demise!!

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