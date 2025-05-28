Wind Farm in Queensland Canceled As the Energy Transition Stalls in the Face of Gusts of Reality
The MGUY provides a short rundown on what’s happened to a proposed wind project in Queensland and it reveals the green energy wind direction has changed dramatically. It’s incredibly revealing as to the status of the ënergy transition.”
The status is that the transition is evaporating faster than the Wicked Witch of the West when exposed to a bucket of water.
