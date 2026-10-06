Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Patrick McGuire's avatar
Patrick McGuire
Oct 6

Recycled Zombie Waste is just the latest cost of this “clean energy “. The ecological disaster of mass killing of eagles, raptors, bats, and so on is indefensible. This disastrous industry needs to be held accountable for the damage they are doing.

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
Oct 6

There are multiple dump sites for these blades. The greenie liberals that support wind say “oh but those are recycled” and they are lying. These machines are not beneficial to anyone except the developer installing them and the line of graft and corruption to get them installed. The huge concrete base is just ignored when they are decommissioned or abandoned. These wind farms are a blight on our landscape and the public needs to change their opinion and get behind full restoration of the land. The wind support zealots need to take these blades and store them inside their homes and on their land. Then we’d see how strong their belief is in fairy dust.

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