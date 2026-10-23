Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Epaminondas's avatar
Epaminondas
4d

Wind and solar can be used as niche technologies for power generation. The problem becomes when you try to use them as the primary sources of power for a grid - good luck with that.

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Stanley Vick's avatar
Stanley Vick
4d

Wind and solar generation are like strippers, they only work as long as you throw money at them.

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