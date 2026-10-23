Doug Sheridan addresses a key lie about renewables in this outstanding post:

Far less attention, however, was paid to the additional costs required to make intermittent generation work at scale: transmission lines, grid upgrades, backup generation, balancing services and storage.



Across much of the developed world, governments have celebrated the construction of highly visible assets such as wind farms and solar parks while postponing the far less visible and more expensive work of expanding and modernizing the grid.



Generating electricity became the achievement. Delivering it reliably and affordably became a problem for "later."



Britain offers a clear example. Much of its wind generation is located in Scotland, while much of its electricity demand sits farther south. When transmission capacity between the two regions is insufficient, operators must pay wind farms to shut down while paying gas plants closer to consumers to start up. The result is a system that asks taxpayers and ratepayers to subsidize both the electricity that isn't generated and the electricity that is.



Texas provides a cautionary tale of its own. The CREZ transmission buildout on ERCOT more than a decade ago was designed to connect West Texas wind resources with population centers hundreds of miles away. Yet subsidized generation expanded so rapidly that transmission constraints quickly returned.



Now Texas is preparing another massive round of grid investment with the new STEP transmission line. Combined, CREZ and the STEP project will leave ratepayers responsible for roughly $40 billion in transmission spending.



It's tempting to call what's unfolded a bait and switch. A better description may be that policymakers hid the ball. Either way, the transition was marketed on the declining cost of wind and solar. The much larger conversation about the infrastructure required to support them was deferred until after the generation was built and the political commitments were made. Only the visible costs were emphasized; the less visible costs were hushed.



The physical lesson is straightforward. Cheap generation does not automatically produce cheap electricity. So is the political lesson that delivering power is far more complicated and costly than just producing it when the sun shines and the wind blows.



For years, advocates of wind and solar have misrepresented the all-in cost of renewables, discussing only part of the total bill. The rest of that bill is now arriving.