Guest Post from Ron Stein, P.E.

As a refresher regarding the dangers of relentlessly pursuing net-zero emissions, wind and solar do different things than crude oil.

Wind turbines and solar panels only generate occasional electricity but manufacture absolutely no products for society.

Sadly, others are following the pursuit of only weather dependent generated electricity, like nongovernmental organizations (NGO), the National Wildlife Federation, the Conservation Law Foundation, and even the Heinz Endowments, the “legacy” of former Senator and Heinz ketchup baron John Heinz.

Even Bangladesh, where the south Asian country’s dominance in the manufacture of clothing is being threatened with policies toward net zero emissions that threatens our future garment purchases.

Crude oil is virtually never used to generate electricity but, when manufactured into petrochemicals, is the basis for virtually all the products in our materialistic society that did not exist before the 1800s being used at these infrastructures like: transportation, airports, hospitals, medical equipment, appliances, electronics, telecommunications, communications systems, space programs, heating and ventilating, and militaries.

Neither Joe Biden nor Kamala Harris comprehend that Teslas are 100% made from crude oil!

EV tires, electronic components, upholstery, etc., are 100% made from oil derivatives manufactured from crude oil.

Further, all the parts and components of every electricity generation system (coal, natural gas, nuclear, hydro, wind, and solar) are also made from the oil derivatives manufactured from oil!

Before the 1800s, and before the discovery of oil, we had no crude oil and obviously no products and no electricity and no Teslas!

Mandating EV’s, and electricity generation from wind turbines and solar panels, is mandating more usage of crude oil.

Simplistically, to rid the world of oil usage, stop using the products made from oil!

There is no need for the crusade to over-regulate the “suppliers of oil and gas” when there is no known replacement to meet the “demands” of our materialistic world, but Democrats armed with their lack of energy literacy, continue their pursuit to eliminate the only known sources of the products that are supporting modern lifestyles and economies. See the American Energy Alliance (AEA) tabulated “225 Ways President and the Democrats Have Made it Harder to Produce Oil & Gas,” for instance.

Biden and Newsom are oblivious that without crude oil, there would be nothing that needs electricity! Everything, like iPhones, computers, data centers, and X-Ray machines, that need electricity to function, and all the parts of EV’s, toilets, spacecraft, and more than 50,000 merchant ships, more than 20,000 commercial aircraft and more than 50,000 military aircraft are also made from the products based on oil, and use the fuels manufactured from crude oil.

Without a replacement, the elephant in the room that no one wants to discuss is that crude oil is the foundation of our materialistic society as it is the basis of all products and fuels demanded by the world that now sustains 8 billion people—ten times the population prior to the Industrial Revolution and thankfully has experienced record crop production. This rapid increase in agricultural output is partially attributable to an increase in atmospheric CO2 since 1940. This rise in CO2 levels alone is linked to major yield increases for corn, soybeans, and wheat.

Biden and Newsom’s delusions are that the end of crude oil would be the end of civilization, as “unreliable electricity” from breezes and sunshine cannot manufacture anything.

Mandating “net-zero” emissions is frustrating when those “renewable solutions” require the same crude oil to make EV’s, wind turbines, and solar panels. Policymakers are oblivious to the fact that electricity came after the discovery of oil 200 years ago.

To reiterate, to rid the world of oil usage, simplistically stop using the products made from oil! No need to over-regulate the “suppliers of fossil fuels” when there are no replacements to meet the “demands” of our materialistic world. It’s becoming very obvious that climate policies are the real existential threat to billions across our planet.

It is both unethical, immoral, and hypocritical to continue financially encouraging China and Africa to exploit “their” poor with yellow, brown, and black skin, and financially support environmental degradation to “their” landscapes just to reinforce mandated EV’s, wind turbines, and solar panels in “our backyards.”

Originally published on July 22, 2024 at America Out Loud NEWS.

