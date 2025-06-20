Wind and Solar Are Dilute, Intermittent, Fragile, Surface-Intensive, Transmission-Extensive, and Government-Dependent.
Guest Post from Robert Bradley at the Institute for Energy Research.
“Nothing is so permanent as a temporary government program,” Milton Friedman observed decades ago. Such applies to two current politically correct, economically incorrect energies: solar and wind as grid electricity.
Both technologies have a long, experimental backstory. And each has been perennially uncompetitive, requiring never-ending tax subsidies and other special government favors.
Charles Fritts reputedly installed the first solar panels on a New York City rooftop in 1884. A burst of projects and patents followed in the next decades as curious, monied entrepreneurs sought an alternative to coal-fired generation. Frank Shuman’s Sun Power Company commercialized flat-plate collectors and built the first solar thermal power station in Egypt in 1913.
Technological success in these and similar endeavors was not met by commercial viability. “[T]he fact is, however,” John Ericsson noted decades earlier, “that although the heat is obtained for nothing, so extensive, costly, and complex is the concentration apparatus that solar steam is many times more costly than steam produced by burning coal.”
Turning wind into electricity dates from 1888, when arc-lighting entrepreneur Charles F. Brush installed a windmill to power his Cleveland home. American companies would pick up the pace in the 1920s. During World War II, the 1.25 MW Grandpa’s Knob wind turbine distributed electricity to Central Vermont Public Service Corporation, an experiment that in 1945 led the Federal Power Commission (now FERC) to estimate the potential of domestic wind power.
Free energy spun the turbines, but the conversion to electricity was material- and capital-intensive—and intermittent. An 1883 article in Scientific American noted wind’s unpredictable flow, requiring “gathering it at the time when we do not need it and preserving it till we do.” But storage was—and still is—uneconomic.
Fast forward to the 1970s when U.S. price controls on natural gas and oil led to shortages and fears of Peak Oil and Peak Gas. Solar became the political energy of choice for President Carter, beginning with a 10 percent Investment Tax Credit in 1978. Extensions followed in 1980, 1986, 1988, 1989, 1990, and 1991.
The Energy Policy Act of 1992, increasing the ITC to 30 percent of invested capital, was extended in 2006, 2008, 2009, 2016, 2018, 2019, and 2022, the most recent being in Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act. In all, solar has received 15 extensions of its “temporary” program to date.
Wind power has relied on the Renewable Energy Production Tax Credit, first established in 1992. The PTC has been extended 12 times: 1999, 2002, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2018, and 2022 (IRA).
Amid all the extensions were promises and predictions of impending competitiveness. In 1983, a study for the Solar Energy Industries Association, American Wind Energy Association, and Renewable Energy Institute stated:
“The private sector can be expected to develop improved solar and wind technologies which will begin to become competitive and self-supporting on a national level by the end of the decade [1990] if assisted by tax credits and augmented by federally sponsored R&D.”
Not true then and now.
A century and a half of entrepreneurial effort, and a half century of enabling government subsidies, have revealed the mirage of so-called green energy. Hydrocarbons are dense, plentiful, affordable, transportable, and reliable. Oil, gas, and coal are easily stored, and each is now an environmental product.
Wind and solar energy are dilute, intermittent, fragile, surface-intensive, transmission-extensive, and government-dependent. End-of-life disposal issues remain. Compare this to the sun’s work over the ages, fossil fuels. Oil, gas, and coal replaced the 100 percent market share of renewables centuries ago for good reason. Public policy should heed this energy reality.
Mind numbing policies driving us towards energy insecurity.