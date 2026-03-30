Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Al Christie's avatar
Al Christie
1h

Small nat gas generators - an excellent adaption to power needs. Data centers becoming independent of the grid is a win-win - for both consumers and data centers. It's a good, worhtwhile and reliable investment.

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Bob's avatar
Bob
5hEdited

Forcing Data Centers supply their own generation is the best thing that could happen to them. It takes them away from the grid morass that is adding low load factor spike heating heating load, etc, etc

The Data centers are:

1) A near 100% load factor which means that the heat pump load (13 % lf) takes 7 times the capacity (capital) and is going to double at least grid prices. The average grid load (50% lf) takes 2 times the capacity of data center load.

2) The AI data center can manage load by delaying AI learning or shifting load to other data centers (fiber is cheap compared to transmission).

3) Data Centers already provide high cost backup for themselves much of which is not needed if they design an onsite power supply with built in redundancy. One data center has dual redundant batteries good for several hours backed up by dual redundant diesels which wouldn't

be needed if the power supply was on site.

If the data center has 5 generators each supplying 25% power they could sell reliability services to the grid. They could also install 4 25% capacity generators and either delay AI learning and/or shift load to other data centers in times of capacity shortage(grid or onsite). The grid should be paying the interconnection cost for the reliability the data center provides.

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