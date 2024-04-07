Readers of this substack and our previous blog know I am a fan of Geoff Buys Cars from the UK. He is funny and serious at the same time, politically incorrect, and is a great investigator. These are all valuable skills for a fellow who deals in used cars, but what I like about Geoff is his focus on the absurdities of EVs and the whole climate thing, not to mention Western Civilization today as whole.

Recently, Geoff put together a 2-part expose of sorts on solar panels. It ended up expanding into three parts and you can watch all three below:

Geoff's several references to Scotland in these videos have to do with an atrocious new law enacted there recently to severely penalize hate speech, which will, of course, devolve into any speech the government dislikes. He keenly understands what's happening to our energy security and freedom and that lousy rotten corrupt government is at the heart of all our troubles.

Politics is unavoidable, of course, but it periodically descends into complete chaos and idiocy as it did at the time of Nero, invariably leading to civilization resets, some good and some very bad. We are living in one of those times now, of course, and no one knows how it will end. That’s why it's so important we maintain our sanity by retaining our sense of humor. Thank you for that, Geoff! Cheers!

