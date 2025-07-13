Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hunterson7's avatar
Hunterson7
1h

The reactionary wike is relying in magical thinking and anti-scientific claptrap to force their will on energy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Thomas J Shepstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture