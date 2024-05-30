The University of Colorado at Boulder has come up out with an interesting study regarding the wakes generated by offshore wind facilities. The results indicate electricity generation via offshore wind will get even more variable and less efficient as more offshore wind facilities are installed. Moreover, one of the authors is now the founder of Veer Renewables, which recently released a wind modeling product, and sells his services to wind energy stakeholders for profit. So, if there is any bias in these results it is toward offshore wind, not against it.

A slightly abbreviated abstract from the study follows, with emphasis and paragraphing added to make it more readable (academics love absurdly long and dense paragraphs that give the impression of studiousness to the naive):

The mid-Atlantic will experience rapid wind plant development due to its promising wind resource located near large population centers. Wind turbines and wind plants create wakes, or regions of reduced wind speed, that may negatively affect downwind turbines and plants. We evaluate wake variability and annual energy production with the first yearlong modeling assessment using the Weather Research and Forecasting model… Using a series of simulations with no wind plants, one wind plant, and complete build-out of lease areas, we calculate wake effects and distinguish the effect of wakes generated internally within one plant from those generated externally between plants. We also provide a first step towards uncertainty quantification by testing the amount of added turbulence kinetic energy (TKE) by 0 % and 100 %. We provide a sensitivity analysis by additionally comparing 25 % and 50 % for a short case study period. The strongest wakes, propagating 55 km, occur in summertime stable stratification, just when New England's grid demand peaks in summer. The seasonal variability of wakes in this offshore region is much stronger than the diurnal variability of wakes. Overall, yearlong simulated wake impacts reduce power output by a range between 38.2 % and 34.1 % (for 0 %–100 % added TKE). Internal wakes cause greater yearlong power losses, from 29.2 % to 25.7 %, compared to external wakes, from 14.7 % to 13.4 %…

And, here are excerpts from the study conclusions:

This modeling study assesses the variability of wake effects across the mid-Atlantic OCS based on yearlong simulations, including a first step towards uncertainty quantification and approaches for distinguishing internal and external wake effects. In addition to a simulation without wind plants (NWF), validated by comparison to floating lidar observations, three wind plant layouts are explored, including a representative wind plant alone (ONE), all lease areas (LA), and the lease areas plus the call areas… Wake-induced power losses vary seasonally with smaller diurnal variability. Larger power deficits occur during summer, where frequent stable conditions limit wake erosion. Although upwind clusters may generate strong external wakes among the LA, wind plant orientation with respect to prevailing winds can reduce adverse impacts from nearby neighbors. Ample distance for replenishment of external wakes by the CA moderates the negative effects. Internal wake losses remain larger due to shorter distances with limited wake recovery. Both external and internal wake-induced losses grow in summer stably stratified conditions… Resolving precise wake losses and AEP are crucial for stakeholders and grid operators. In the absence of wakes, ONE could supply 10.02 % of New England's demand. Operating alone, ONE's supply reduces to 7.94 % (TKE_0) or 8.24 % (TKE_100). Adding external wakes from the LA, ONE's annual supply lessens to 7.07 % (TKE_0) or 7.47 % (TKE_100). Although wakes are stronger among the LA, the greater number of turbines can meet 58.82 % (TKE_0) and 61.22 % (TKE_100) of New England's demand, or roughly 1.72 % and 1.65 % of national demand. However, the LA only satisfies demand about 25% of the time on an hourly basis. Overall, spring features maximum power production with the fastest hub-height wind speeds. Wind speeds are slower in summer, reducing power production during July and August, which have featured New England's top-10 utility demand days since 1997 (NEISO, 2023).

The authors were, as noted above, are friendly to offshore wind, but here are the key points they make when you put aside the friendly commentary:

Offshore wind, although it arguably meet up to 61% of New England’s current electricity demand (before AI explodes that demand) it can only do so 25% of the time on an hourly basis, which means it contributes nothing other than taking away from the efficiency of the nuclear and fossil fuel plants that will have to deliver up to 75% of demand when the wind doesn’t blow.

Wakes generated by one cluster of offshore wind turbines have the potential to reduce the electricity generation of another from 10.02% of demand to only 7.07%. Although, the authors seem to dismiss that as a minor impact, it is, in fact, a 29% reduction. Add that decreased efficiency to already massive costs and other inefficiencies of offshore wind, not to mention impacts on fishing, wildlife, Coast Guard operations and the like and the whole thing is just giant flailing Scylla that we’re all asked to finance.

I say it’s time to hold a wake for offshore wind.

