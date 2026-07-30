Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
28m

The statement on purpose to raise the price should be reversed onto the lawyers filing the frivolous suit and sanction them with fines and paying the cost of opposing sides; then give them one case but the second is a suspension for life to practice law - both the individuals and the other members and staff of the entire firm. The penalties for wasting tax dollars filing these frivolous suits needs to have some real teeth that bite hard. These suits are an abuse of our legal system on top of being immoral. Not that it has ever stopped unscrupulous lawyers.

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