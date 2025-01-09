Most readers of this substack know about the Mann vs. Steyen case I wrote about here. I also noted here that Michael Mann never paid a dime into his lawsuit against Steyn for supposedly libeling him. That came from some dark money outfit out to intimidate Steyn and anyone else who questioned the man with an absurd hockey stick in his hands. Steyn lost before a Washington DC jury of swamp creatures, although it’s still on appeal and could well be reversed yet, as the matter has now been in the corrupt Federal court system for something like 13 years, through a half-dozen judges with no end in sight.

What some readers may not remember, though, was that the National Review magazine had also been sued by the Mann of war and managed to wiggle out of the case along the way. After getting out it sued Mann back claiming Mann’s first strike was, in fact, just a Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation or SLAPP suit filed solely to intimidate, censor, or silence critics until they gave up and went away. National Review asked for damages and, lo and behold, the court just said they are entitled to almost $530,000 from the Mann with the stick.

Will Mann now finally have to pay? It’s unlikely. His sugar daddy will probably cough it up and before that he’ll appeal the award and send the case into another decade or two of wallowing in the American court system. Still, it’s a bit of vindication. I discourage readers from studying the decision because it will be a wasted hour of your life you’ll never get back, but I do urge you to quickly peruse it, which will take less than five minutes.

Why? Because, you'll then understand just how unjust our American court system truly is. It’s one huge cruel joke on America. The argumentation is insane and delves into arcane matters of “fees on fees,” for instance, that only corrupt lawyers can appreciate because it’s how they get paid. The American court system is a club where nothing happens that doesn’t benefit lawyers first and foremost.

This is a case that should have been resolved in three months and has taken more than a dozen years and a half-dozen judges with no prospect of a conclusion. It was a case brought in DC because the funders wanted it there in the swamp, knowing it would be one long expensive slog that would ruin Steyn and intimidate others. It's pure manipulation by the filthy rich — special interests who we may never know — drawn out in such a way as to reward the rotten lawyers and ruin the victim. It is a profound example of the injustice in our court system and the slow steady collapse of Western Civilization.

#Steyn #Mann #NationalReview #SLAPP #Climate #GlobalWarming #Corruption

Share