Doug Sheridan offers some illuminating thoughts on Bill Gates trying to run the world:

Bloomberg writes, President Donald Trump's campaign to wind back the climate agenda of his predecessor belies a continued commitment in the US to the clean-energy transition, according to Bill Gates.



Unwinding global collaborations to address climate change “works against us," Gates said at Temasek Holdings Ecosperity Week conference. The expectation is that the current pushback will subside, “maybe not overnight," he said. But "there's a lot of commitment to this cause in the United States."



The Trump admin has taken a wrecking ball to green policies in the US, pledging to turbocharge coal, oil and gas production, while moving to slash int'l spending on global climate initiatives. That's on top of Trump's decision to once again withdraw the US from the Paris climate agreement.



"This current trend, where there's little less cooperation going on, I don't think that's a permanent thing," Gates said. The billionaire co-founder of Microsoft was in Singapore in his capacity as the founder of Breakthrough Energy, which last year signed a memorandum of understanding with Temasek to identify "breakthrough" technology ventures in Southeast Asia.

Our Take 1: Gate's record when it comes to climate change issues is hardly stellar. Years ago, he was correct when he stated that the cost to fix the climate would prove "beyond astronomical." Then, for reasons unknown—our guess is because of the heat he got from the spend-anything crowd at Davos and in C-Suites anxious to fleece taxpayers—he flip-flopped. Too bad, he could have made a difference as a speaker of truth.



Our Take 2: We'd love to see Gates pull a rabbit out of his hat with the nuclear SMRs he's backed, but we aren't holding our breadth. You see, talking about facilitating the energy transition and "cooperation" is easy. It's the getting results part that's hard — regardless of one's cheery outlook.



Our Take 3: We've followed Gates for four decades. He's been a real disappointment when it comes to dealing smartly with climate change.