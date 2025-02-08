Doug Sheridan, our favorite LinkedIn energy writer, has put his finger on the problem with New York; namely that it hopelessly follows California over the cliff. Will it keep doing so on energy or are events going to impose some sense on New Yorkers?

Here is how Sheridan explains it:

The WSJ Editorial Board writes, New York and California compete for the dishonor of having the nation's highest tax burdens. Now NY Gov. Kathy Hochul is vying with Gov. Gavin Newsom for the nation's most expensive electric bills by emulating the Golden State's climate obsessions.



Con Edison, which serves NYC and its suburbs, is proposing rate hikes that would increase electric bills by 11.4% on average and 13.3% for gas service. Utility bills would average about $500 a month, $154 more than five years ago. This is a back-door climate tax.



Con Edison says it needs more money for infrastructure upgrades to meet growing demand from electric-powered buildings and vehicles. NY's ban on gas hookups in new buildings will require a larger electric power supply, as well as equipment upgrades to strengthen the power grid, especially as more intermittent renewables come online.



Renewables including hydropower make up about a third of NY's power generation. The state is scrambling to achieve its 70% renewables mandate by 2030 as project costs soar. State regulators last spring canceled three offshore wind contracts owing to rising interest rates and inflation.

Politicians had counted on a 175-mile transmission line to power NYC with giant wind and solar farms upstate, but that project was also scotched because of rising costs. Another transmission line to deliver hydropower from Quebec is under construction, but it will cost a whopping $6B--four times as much as Con Edison's proposed electricity rate increase this year. So New Yorkers can expect rates to continue climbing to pay for green-energy projects.



Meantime, the New York Independent System Operator in Nov warned of potential power shortages next year if the Quebec transmission line isn't online by May. Power in New York, as in California, is becoming less reliable and more expensive thanks to climate mandates. Pay more, get less.



New Yorkers can also blame former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who mandated the premature shutdown of the Indian Point nuclear plant, which generated about a quarter of NYC's power. His ban on shale fracking and veto of gas pipelines have also pushed up utility bills. During frigid weather, power plants sometimes burn oil because the state can't import enough natural gas from Pennsylvania.



All of this may explain why Gov Hochul has delayed the state's cap-and-trade program until at least 2027. Cap-and-trade punishes fossil-fuel companies for their CO2 emissions and will raise energy costs even more--the last thing she wants heading into an election in 2026. Maybe politicians in Albany could learn from California's follies... rather than copy them.