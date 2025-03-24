Readers certainly like Dr. John Robson’s videos, which we have posted here several times now. This one is special, though. It’s all about Mark Carney, the recently installed Premier of Canada who is now running for an elected full term. Understanding Carney is an obviously important matter for the future of our neighbor to the north. But, this video isn’t just for Canadians.

It is a lesson on the World Economic Forum, how global elites run things by screaming “democracy” when their real goal is to circumvent it, and how they are trying to shove economy-killing climate policies onto us any way they possibly can. Their goal is to solidify their own power and become ever wealthier by grifting off the backs of ratepayers and taxpayers. I highly encourage you to watch it to understand our elites want to govern and what they will do climate-wise with any power given them.

Mark Carney is the classic Davos man and we all deserve better, whether we’re Canadian or not.

