Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
Sep 29

A good hard cold winter will perhaps teach these people the value of a pipeline - or network of pipelines. Depending on marine based delivery from the PA gas fields or the Gulf Coast is insane. Jones act or not.

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