The MacMaster talks about the inconvenience of charging your EV during freezing cold weather and an approaching snowstorm. He also discusses his insurance problem; his rates having tripled because of the fire hazard his Porsche represents. And, his ex-wife and neighbor are now saying ‘don’t park or charge your EV anywhere near us." It’s one new problem after another…

Lee is very entertaining, of course, but he raises very serious legal and moral issues.

Would you want your neighbor charging an EV that represents a potential fire hazard next to your home? What would you do?

#Porsche #EVs #FireHazard #Insurance #MacMaster

Share