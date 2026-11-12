Guest Post by Duggan Flanakin via Real Clear Energy.

Throughout his presidencies, Donald Trump has been the most proactive leader for a renaissance of nuclear energy since the Cold War. But Democrats have consistently opposed most Trump policies, and the wipeout of GOP majorities in both houses of Congress raises questions whether his nuclear agenda will be disrupted or even dismantled.

During the 2020 presidential campaign, The Week national correspondent Ryan Cooper argued that both Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders were head and shoulders ahead of eventual nominee Joe Biden and any previous president on climate issues, but added that both had committed a serious policy error – one that may have cost them the nomination.

As Cooper explained, both disavowed both the use of nuclear power and, echoing Germany’s green energy strategy, called for the dismantling of all existing nuclear power plants. Sanders’ platform included a moratorium on existing nuclear power license renewals, while Warren simply said, “We won’t be building new nuclear plants” and pledged to wean “ourselves off nuclear and replace it with renewables.”

That, said Cooper, was “a bad priority for climate policy.”

In 2024, only Sanders and Ed Markey, Warren’s colleague from Massachusetts, voted against the ADVANCE Act. The 80-year-old Markey just extended his 50-year career in Washington by winning a third Senate term. He had criticized the bill for propping up the nuclear industry while omitting funds for communities affected by nuclear closures and contamination.

Markey, Warren, and Sanders are senior leaders of the “progressive” wing of the Democratic Party, and as of January they will have several new allies who have opposed a wide variety of Trump administration technology initiatives.

In September, for example, Sanders and Rep. Greg Casar (a close Texas ally of newly elected Sen. James Talarico) introduced the Ban Artificial Superintelligence Act, which would permanently ban development and deployment of superintelligent AI and pause advanced AI development pending a new regulatory framework.

Warren in June escalated her “war” against SpaceX on grounds that passive investors could be “dragged into what governance experts call a ‘catastrophic’ ownership structure through their index funds.” Now multiple Democrats, including Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa, are calling for investigations and even imprisonment and confiscation of all of Elon Musk’s assets.

Despite the hue and cry against nuclear (which could power data centers) as well as AI and cryptocurrencies (which rely on data centers), Democratic governorslike JB Pritzger, Mikie Sherill, and even Kathy Hochul have taken steps this year to encourage nuclear development.

A year ago a Gallup poll showed 46% of Democrats (up from just 34% in 2016) favored the use of nuclear energy (compared to 74% of Republicans), whether as a means of carbon reduction or energy reliability. This growing support for nuclear has not discouraged nuclear industry entrepreneurs.

Longtime nuclear energy advocate Steven Curtis, whose latest project U2energy seeks to enhance efforts to recycle used nuclear fuel, believes entrepreneurs will be more successful without government “support” that companies that rely on government funding. He also believes that everyone wants cheap, clean electricity, and, that since nuclear can provide it, even the strongest opponents cannot stop its momentum.

Zabrina Johal, CEO of Zap Energy, says the nuclear industry need to engage with members of both parties and make specific asks in order to speed nuclear energy to markets -- that include mining, oil and gas, data centers, utilities, manufacturers, and defense installations. She says the Nuclear Regulatory Commission needs new resources to conduct timely, rigorous safety reviews, strengthen domestic fuel and manufacturing capacity, and support early projects that can demonstrate the actual costs of building modular reactors.

NANO Nuclear Energy CEO James Walker, like Johal, points to the wide victory margins for the ADVANCE Act in 2024 and the support of Democratic governors as “something solid to build on.” He admits that restrictions on data centers or industrial development could delay some prospective customers but notes that utilities, manufacturing, industrial heat, defense, and communities replacing aging power plants all offer opportunities for today’s nuclear reactors.

Walker, too, urges the industry to get in early and focus on affordable power, American jobs, energy security, and cleaner air. He urges bringing utilities, unions, universities, and local communities into these conversations – with specific projects and practical requests about licensing, fuel, and financing. The clean energy future is not nuclear versus wind and solar because the need for additional electric generation is large enough for all to thrive.

The U.S. nuclear energy industry is just as important to Canada’s smaller, but in many ways more advanced, counterpart. Nuclea Energy CEO Josef Freundorfer says the U.S. must continue to be a global leader in nuclear technology and remain at the cutting edge of every other emerging technology. Our society, he says, depends on it.

In both the U.S. and Canada, Freundorfer says the goal should be tripling nuclear energy capacity, with both small modular (and micro) reactors and large reactors. Otherwise, North America will fall further behind Russia and China and lose relevance as less-free nations gain more control over the global economy.

Nuclea is developing its lead-cooled Morpheus microreactor which, like molten salt- and sodium-cooled reactors, lessen the likelihood of potential accidents that can happen with reactors that rely on pressurized-water cooling systems. They can operate at extremely high temperatures without needing thick pressure containment vessels – a massive safety benefit, says Freundorfer.

Canada, he notes, has opened new uranium mines in Saskatchewan and further developing its CANDU reactor technology. These reactors can operate using used nuclear fuel that has for decades been discarded as nuclear waste. North America, says Freundorfer, needs to invest time and money for R&D for all types of reactors to keep competitive with Chinese and even Indian nuclear technological development.

Without political and social support, however, the North American nuclear energy industry could fall far behind and leave its people in the dark. We should soon know whether the new Congress will build on the Trump nuclear energy strategy or let their hatred of all things Trump wipe out years of nuclear progress.

Duggan Flanakin is a senior policy analyst at the Committee For A Constructive Tomorrow who writes on a wide variety of public policy issues.

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