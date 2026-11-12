Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
2h

The no growth is really de-industrialize. The politicians that want that are just power hungry control freaks that think they can have everything while the population goes without. The radical left will give voters a rude education on the impact of their votes. The question will be the impact on inflation, unemployment, and lack of energy stability.

Reply
Share
William Rickards's avatar
William Rickards
35m

Don't hold your breath!

80% of Dems are among the most vindictive, entitled and vicious people on earth, they are evil bullies, knowing nothing outside the "law". The same goes for at least 50% of GOP Pols at all levels. I am stunned at what politicians profess to know about energy and electricity - most get their advice from the Sierra Club and the hundreds of ENGO's.

Reply
Share

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas J Shepstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.