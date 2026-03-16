Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Sid Abma's avatar
Sid Abma
1h

This is Great! It’s exactly what we have been saying and hoping for. I would still like to call these AI power plants Community Power Plants. We are hoping that they would oversize these power plants by 15 to 20% so they can provide a small amount of power back into the grid, as a good neighbor gesture.

Now let’s look at and talk about Power plant Energy Efficiency. America is at an opportune time to start having its natural gas power plants operating as efficiently as they should be. Over 90%. Natural gas is a clean burning fuel. For over 45 years, with the technology of Condensing Flue Gas Heat Recovery, these Community Power Plants can be producing the electricity that they were constructed for and “Host the exhaust” created during the combustion of the natural gas to be used by others, turning this exhaust into good paying full time jobs and money. America would then be able to state proudly that it produces all this electricity with no emissions going into the atmosphere.

All it takes is a bit of planning and the desire that this can be done. Some are concerned about a loss of jobs because of AI. These AI community locations would be creating hundreds of new full time jobs for the people who live in these communities.

Call it a community team effort.

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