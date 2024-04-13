A regular reader, friend and occasional guest poster on my site, Robert Nolan, sent me and a few others an absolutely maddening link to a story from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. It's about politics, the sad shape of our state and nation, virtue signaling and the implosion of journalism.

Superficially, the article at LehighvalleyNews.com informs readers about the Bethlehem Area School District’s acquisition of two electric school buses.

Indeed, the story is litany of praise for the use of a $1 million grant to purchase the buses and set up the infrastructure for them, which presumably included a charging station. We learned the students will get a cleaner and quiter ride, the environment will be blessed and the buses will last longer. It's one long tribute, without a single negative or even a question as to appropriateness of the whole enterprise.

The first question that should have been asked was whether such an investment was justified without a grant. The answer may be discerned from this website (emphasis added):

CNBC reports that battery-electric Type A school buses can cost around $250,000, compared to $50,000 to $65,000 for diesel versions. For larger Type C or Type D buses, electric options range from $320,000 to $440,000, while diesel versions cost about $100,000. Applying for financing and grants can help schools cover fleet renewal costs for new vehicles. While the initial investment may seem overwhelming, it can prove worth the price when you have fewer maintenance costs and equipment with a longer service life.

The answer, in other words, is no. The only way to financially justify an EV bus is to use someone else's money to buy the thing. That money, in this case, comes from other Pennsylvania taxpayers via a grant for which State Senator Lisa M. Boscola (D-Northampton) takes credit in the article. And, then, there’s this:

BASD Chief Facilities and Operations Officer Mark Stein said the district has applied for a federal grant that would help subsidize the cost of up to 10 additional electric buses.

The reporter might have asked about the finances and noted the shell game involved, but didn't, no doubt because she was in favor of the virtue signaling waste of a cool $1 million on two buses.

She might have also inquired of Bethlem, New York’s experience with EV school buses:

All told, five of the seven electric buses that Bethlehem purchased three years ago have been off the road in recent weeks. They were at the Matthews Bus dealership in Ballston Spa for maintenance and warranty repairs, according to the district.

The failure to raise these indicates the Lehigh Valley News reporting in this instance is the exact opposite of journalism by any measure. It's full-throated propaganda.

The School District and the State Senator get greenie points for using our money to look progressive. Meanwhile, taxpayers are hit with yet another waste of their hard-earned dollars and the Lehigh Valley News gets to pursue a mission that has nothing to do with news. It's just a mission and they want your money to support it, whatever it is.

This is the sad state of journalism today. It’s not about reporting of the news anymore but, rather, all about creating narrative for pet special interests. It's little different than the way our government works delivering narratives for politicians and school districts.

Who speaks for the taxpayer and accountability? No one in government, for sure, and no one in the free press either. The press, in fact, is now a partner with government rather than its challenger. That's especially true in the case of NPR and, unsurprisingly, Lehigh Valley News’ owner also operates a NPR station. What a joke journalism has become.

#Bethlehem #SchoolBuses #Climate #Boscola #Accountability #Journalism #LehighValleyNews.

Share