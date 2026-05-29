Earlier today, I asked Perplexity to compare New York State with Texas in terms of economic growth indicators. The results are simply stunning and include the following:

Texas GDP is $350 to $450 billion greater than New York

Texas GDP 2023 growth rate was 7.4%, almost five times New York at 1.5%

Texas population grew by 9.1%, while New York’s shrank by 1.5% from 2020-25

The Texas median home price is $340,000, compared to $430,000 in New York

New York’s cost of living is 45% higher than that of Texas

Average after-tax, COL-adjusted in Texas is $88,336 compared to $57,579 in New York (53.4% or $30,757 higher)

Why is this happening? Because New York is a big-spending, high-taxing state, of course. But there’s another factor that’s equally important: New York is captive to old money anti-growth special interests (e.g., the Rockefeller family).

The family was made in oil, and, then the trust-funder inheritors of the fortune, who decided they’d rather make a wilderness than see New York prosper, started funding opposition to everything, but especially oil and gas. They created the NRDC and several other NGOs to do the dirty work, got fracking banned and stopped pipelines.

Texas went in a different direction, and Today in Energy has the details insofar as pipelines:

Developers plan to bring approximately 44.9 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of new pipeline capacity online in the United States in 2026 and 2027, according to our latest Natural Gas Pipeline Projects Tracker. Approximately 70% (31.6 Bcf/d) of this new capacity is already under construction. More than 66% (29.7 Bcf/d) of the capacity additions originate in Texas. Louisiana is second with 19% (8.4 Bcf/d) of total capacity additions. The projects in Texas will provide additional takeaway capacity out of the Permian Basin and debottleneck the Waha Hub, supplying natural gas to LNG export terminals, as well as residential, power, and industrial users.

The largest of the pipeline projects currently under construction and projected to enter service by the end of this year include: Rio Bravo Pipeline Project: A 138-mile pipeline originating in Texas with a capacity of up to 4.5 Bcf/d, which will deliver feedgas to NextDecade’s under construction Rio Grande LNG export terminal. NextDecade is targeting an in-service date in the second half of this year.

Blackcomb Pipeline: A 365-mile, 2.5 Bcf/d pipeline currently under construction and slated to enter service in the third quarter 2026. The pipeline originating in Texas will deliver Permian supply from the Waha hub to the Agua Dulce hub, further clearing the Waha bottleneck.

Hugh Brinson Pipeline: A total 2.2 Bcf/d project increasing takeaway capacity from the Permian Basin in Texas. The developer expects phase 1 of this project to begin flowing in the fourth quarter of 2026, and phase 2 to begin operations in the first quarter of 2027. In Louisiana, the Port Arthur Pipeline Louisiana Connector is expected to begin service in the second half of 2026 with 2.0 Bcf/d of capacity. By the end of 2027, Pelican Pipeline is expected to come online in Louisiana, bringing the total additional capacity to 8.4 Bcf/d. Virginia has the third most capacity additions over the next two years, with 1.6 Bcf/d expected to come online in 2027 via Williams’s Southeast Supply Enhancement Project, an expansion of its existing Transcontinental Pipeline from Virginia to Alabama.

What’s happened in New York? Well, it essentially looked the other way on the NESE project, but it’s still fighting the Constitution Pipeline. I hope it’s a head-fake and hope the state will ultimately look the other way on it as well, but the point is that both pipelines should have been built many years ago and were not because New York’s politicians run scared of those who would just as soon see Upstate emptied of everyone and turned into another parkland for the enjoyment wealthy trust-funders.

And, all New Yorkers are paying the price, as the economic data well illustrates.

#Texas #Louisiana #NewMexico #Virginia #Rockefellers #NRDC #Fracking #Taxes #Pipelines #SpecialInterests

Share

While you’re here, please strike a blow for freedom by signing our petition!