A short, sweet and 100% correct analysis by Doug Sheridan of why Trump won:

In the end, the political left and the complicit media earned this defeat. They lied to the American people about the cognitive state of Joe Biden, nominating and covering for him despite the clear risk to the country, and then replacing him with an unqualified liberal lightweight in Harris. The really sad part? They've been running the country with equal incompetence and recklessness for almost four years. The damage done to our republic from their energy, climate, and fiscal policies alone —many of which we've discussed here — has been immense.

By Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America - Donald Trump, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=149331624

That’s it in a nutshell and the left made two other mistakes as well. They lied about everything, especially COVID and illegal immigration, and they attacked free speech. Those two errors brought RFK, Jr. into the fold, along with Elon Musk and so many others, making the Trump campaign one that bridged normal political boundaries. Trump also did again what he did in 2016 by effectively speaking for the forgotten common man.

