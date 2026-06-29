Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Al Christie's avatar
Al Christie
1hEdited

I hadn't heard anything here either, about the 250th at the national mall, so I googled it and here's the answer I got:

"No, Oregon is not officially participating in the "Great American State Fair" on the National Mall. Governor Tina Kotek's administration declined to send a delegation, citing the high cost of exhibit shipping and concerns that the Trump-aligned Freedom 250 event had become too politicized."

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