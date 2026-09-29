Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Ann L. Klieves's avatar
Ann L. Klieves
Sep 29

Great Article! States the truths that these climate scammers have caused all kinds of problems all over the US. Scientific truths are valuable to the earth.I gave a couple of speeches at our local County BOS about Co2. I laid out the whole chemical formula, which is not extensive nor hard to understand. They all looked at me like I was crazy. Simple science .I have a degree in Bio/Chem but kept the speech easy to understand.It seemed to me that they were interested in any extra money the county could make and not about the truth. Like your article states, we need Co2 for plants , animals, and all of life on earth. But these people took logic and flipped it 180 degrees!!

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Eric Prater's avatar
Eric Prater
Sep 30

We never voted for a carbon tax in Wa state, dems imposed it.

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