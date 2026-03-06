Reuters ran an amazing story yesterday, amazing due to its utter gullibility on the issue of Communist China and climate. Either the writers are the most naive reporters ever, or they are effectively propagandizing for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Consider the following excerpts (emphasis added):

China on Thursday released a new five-year plan to reduce the carbon emissions of its economy, mainly by relying on its booming renewable sector to limit coal use and greenhouse gases, but some analysts viewed it as underwhelming… Since Washington exited the Paris agreement and retreated from its climate policies last year, China has looked to fill a void in global leadership on climate ​and clean energy left by the world’s biggest historic emitter. During the five-year plan that ended last year, China reduced its carbon intensity by just 12%, missing its previous target of 18%. That failure and its modest new decarbonisation goal are unlikely to inspire other countries to set their own ambitious emissions-reductions targets, analysts said. “China is quickly becoming the largest emitter historically speaking, and so the legitimacy to claim that developed economies have to ​do a much larger share is kind of running out for China, so they know that they have to do more,” said Nis Grunberg, lead analyst for the Mercator Institute ​for China Studies in Germany. Under its new program, Beijing outlined annual targets for reaching 30 million metric tons of coal replaced by renewable energy in five years but did not impose limits on coal consumption. ‌The country ⁠is rapidly expanding its wind and solar power capacity… In 2026, China plans to cut its carbon intensity by around 3.8%, according to a report from China’s top state planner, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC). China has said it expects that its carbon emissions will peak before 2030.

Still, the new ​carbon intensity target will not be easy to achieve, ​said Yao Zhe, a Beijing-based policy adviser for Greenpeace ⁠East Asia, pointing to continued energy demand growth from Chinese manufacturing… China’s carbon emissions fell 0.3% last year thanks to reductions in the transport, power, cement and metals sectors, but it ​is not yet clear whether ⁠emissions will go up again before peaking. While China has fallen short of some short-term climate targets, Li Shuo, director of the China Climate Hub at the Asia Society Policy Institute in the U.S., said renewable energy technology will help China bend its emissions curve downward. President Xi Jinping told the United Nations in September that his country would expand wind and solar power ⁠capacity, already ​the world leader, sixfold from 2020 levels by 2035. Based on current trends, China is on pace to ​exceed that target. In the next five years, China will introduce minimum quotas for renewable energy consumption, according to the NDRC, as well as measures to phase out coal-fired equipment and facilities and reach a peak in coal consumption. Previously, China ​had set out to phase down its coal use.

What a pile of crap! Communists run China. Communists lie. It’s part of their DNA. Yet, the writers of this nonsense would have us believe China cares about the planet and fully intends to reduce its coal use someday, even as it builds coal plants at a furious pace. The CCP will, of course, continue to issue such propaganda as long as there are Western reporters at outlets such as Reuters who will it seriously. The CPP smiles every time some sucker says “they know they need to do more” as those of us who’ve seen the following gag:

The sucker who ignored the above came from the Mercator Institute ​for China Studies in Germany (MERICS). Perplexity indicates that “MERICS’ core and project funding comes from European private foundations, EU research programs, and European partners” and “in 2021 MERICS was sanctioned by the Chinese government for allegedly ‘‘preading lies and disinformation’ about China,” which tells us precisely how the CCP views the opinions of the source for the “they know they need to do more” observation. The CCP is playing the EU members and doesn’t care if they know it. It is spitting in their faces while they worship at its feet.

Hat Tip: JoNova

