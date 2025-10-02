Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Ronald Underhill
1h

If I might ask, what is the requirement for a power pole to completely comply with electrocution mitigation? That’s not easy to ascertain.

Where I live in the Pacific Northwest who, I regularly look at power poles and have only observed 2 poles (out of hundreds/thousands) that appear to have some type of modification.

In reality, the offset seems similar to the carbon credit idea. If your situation requires the use of carbon-based stuff, you can offset that by spending a portion of your budget on credits.

Some churches allow payment (indulgences) to offset or reduce one’s eternal punishment in the afterlife.

These are all scams, but come with the blessings of the government (eagle offsets/carbon credits) or religious institutions (indulgences) and promise better outcomes than would occur without them.

Wow! Sign me up!!

© 2025 Thomas J Shepstone
