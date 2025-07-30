Despite the tremendous work of Donald Trump and Lee Zeldin in restoring sanity to environmental regulation and taking it out of the hands of zealots and NOGO shills. It will take the rest of Trump’s second term to clean up the mess.

A perfect example was brought to my attention yesterday from Yahoo News. Never read Yahoo News, a heavily biased trash site if there ever was one, but someone has to do it, to identify and expose the lies.

The story is titled “Experts warn drastic action may be necessary in communities along US East Coast: 'We're dealing with something completely unprecedented.'“ Anything that begins with “experts warn” is going to be a piece of political hype, of course, and this story is no exception. “Unprecedented” is also code for hysterical nonsense.

Here is a little bit of the story:

A climate adaptation scientist is warning that drastic changes may be necessary along the American East Coast. According to EcoRI, Emma Gildesgame, a climate adaptation scientist for The Nature Conservancy, believes that it's time to start talking about managed retreat as a response to climate-induced coastal change. Managed retreat is when coastal buildings and towns pull back from their original locations, relocating further inland in an attempt to avoid being submerged by the rising oceans as our planet gets warmer. The practice is often seen as a last-ditch attempt to salvage areas that are most impacted by rising oceans as our coastlines shrink. However, per EcoRI, Gildesgame says the time is coming sooner than we think and that the goal right now is to "work with nature to keep people safer from climate change." For the United States, sea levels are expected to rise by a foot by 2050 if we continue along our current path, according to the Earth Information Center. That means that as time goes on, more and more coastal towns and cities are going to find themselves threatened by the same seas that they've relied on to thrive for decades or longer. On top of that, with sea levels rising, issues like flooding become more commonplace, with storms needing to be less and less severe to cause widespread flooding and damage. Managed retreat is a way to stave off those problems and keep towns safe from our changing climate.

I have four specific problems with this nonsense. The first is that “managed retreat” is little different than the “managed decline” I wrote about here, noting the profoundly negative and leftist nature of a philosophy that pervades leftist and elitist thinking so prevalent today. This article is more of the same, and I have no doubt the author wants retreat of the commoners, not the elites.

The second problem with this is the notion of unprecedented changes in coastlines. There is no such thing. Any visitor to Cape Cod knows the site where the Pilgrims first land on the Cape before they went to Plymouth Rock is hundreds of feet east of where the shore is today. The land has ended up elsewhere as the Cape continually reshapes itself. It’s a process as old as the Earth itself.

A third and huge problem with this propaganda piece is the statement is the “sea levels are expected to rise by a foot by 2050” claim. That would be 0.48 inches per year. I asked Grok “How much sea level rise is taking place annually, on average, in inches, according to unbiased, reputable sources outside the government?” The answer was 0.138 inches per year, which is based on sources such as IPCC that I do not trust at all, but even this is only a quarter to a third of what that article cites as likely, so we know we’re getting trash, not facts

The biggest problem, though, is the source of the data, identified as the Earth Information Center, which I suspected wass some NGO-financed junk science site. But, I was wrong. It’s a government junk science site assembled by EPA, the USGS, FEMA, NASA, NOAA, DOD, and the Army Corps of Engineers, all of which are sadly still staffed by zealots sitting at bureaucrat desks. Here’s what they say (or said during the Biden Administration:

Sea level will continue to rise globally well into the future as long as the planet continues warming from greenhouse gas emissions.

For the United States, sea level rise will likely reach around 12 inches (1 foot) by 2050. By 2100, it will likely reach between 2.3 feet and 4 feet, but higher amounts are possible and depend on greenhouse gas emissions.

Sea level rise will be higher or lower in some places due to local factors, like changes in land height and ocean currents.

Sea level will still rise for centuries after greenhouse gas emissions stop.

But, earlier, these “experts” say the sea level has risen only four inches in the last 25 years. Yet, they are predicting a fill 12 inches in the next 25 years. Their explanation is that it took 90 years for four inches of sea level rise prior to the last 25 years, but that doesn’t cut it. The Climate Working Group report referred to here, offers this on that:

In February 2022, NOAA issued its projections of sea level rise for various sites along the U.S. coast (Sweet et al., 2022). They claim that by 2050, the sea will have risen one foot at The Battery in Manhattan (relative to 2020). A one-foot rise in thirty years would be more than twice the current rate and about three times the average rate over the past century. In that historical context, NOAA’s projection is remarkable—as shown in Figure 7.6, it would require a dramatic acceleration beyond anything observed since the early 20th century. But even more noteworthy is that Sweet et al. (2022) say this rise is “locked in”—it will happen no matter what future emissions are. We should know in a decade or so whether that prediction has legs.

Everything from the Earth Information Center is pure speculation, advanced for some special purpose that goes directly counter to the direction the Trump Administration is wisely taking the country. It, and the story relying upon it, are garbage. Trump needs to clean house at the agencies generating it. The same goes for Yahoo News. Trash it.

#YahooNews #EarthInformationCenter #Climate #Coastlines #SeaLevelRise #Trump #Zeldin

