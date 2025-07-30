Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
3h

Climatocatastrophists making up false stories to grab headlines and head bibs from uninformed illiterates.

This concept of global sea level rise is garbage. And why do none of the sea level rise pundits not consider isostasy if the earth’s crust? Because they are not scientists researching with rigor but are government grant writers on the dole.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
polistra's avatar
polistra
1h

Why are they predicting catastrophe? Dillinger's Rule. Because that's where the money is.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Thomas J Shepstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture