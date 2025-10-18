Jo Nova has published a great post on the subject of shoddy climate journalism. She provides this example from The Sydney Morning Herald.

According to Perplexity:

Nick O’Malley is the National Climate and Environment Editor for The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, two major Australian newspapers within the Nine Entertainment group. Based in Sydney, he has held this role since 2020, after previously serving as an investigative reporter at The Sydney Morning Herald.​ His reporting focuses on environmental policy, climate change, and national energy issues, often contributing analysis on Australia’s transition toward clean energy and its international climate commitments. O’Malley’s work blends political and scientific perspectives, and he is recognized in the Australian media for his coverage of the intersection between environmental issues and public affairs.

The full story is behind a paywall, but Jo uses her sharp word sword to tear it apart:

O’Malley is trying to gaslight the audience into thinking that the IPCC was “predicting 4 degrees C” as the most likely outcome when the range stretched from 0.3°C up to 4.8°C, and all the talk at the time was about staying below 2 degrees with an aspirational target of 1.5°C. The 4 degree extreme predictions came only from the absurd “RCP 8.5 scenario” — where the whole world flew Concordes to work every day and CO2 reached 936ppm. (But even die-hard modelers like Gavin Schmidt and Zeke Hausfather now agree this was an unlikely and unrealistically extreme outcome.) But nine years later, after coal use hits record highs and renewables projects are collapsing, there’s not even a hint that global CO2 levels have slowed at all — yet The Blob cheer-squad hails a modeled 2.6 degrees future as a success (if everyone keeps their word, which they never do).

Nobody is better than Jo Nova at confronting advocacy dressed up as journalism. It made me wonder how any “investigative reporter” could write such a deceptive article, but I’m old enough now to realize it’s always been this way. Journalism attracts observers of action they would dearly love to undertake it themselves, but are in no position to do so because of their lack of ability or access to the real arena. So, they write about it, adding some color, some barely restrained advocacy, and some pomposity for their own self-esteem. Along the way, they get a thrill up their leg from hobnobbing with elites of business, industry, or the aristocracy.

But, how could O’Malley be so dense as to imagine someone wouldn’t notice he was creating a false notion of success by comparing results with the most extreme projection? I suggest he’s not dense, but rather, unable to separate advocacy from facts. He likely knew exactly what he was doing and that his readership would be delighted with the little con. He’s probably one of those folks who suppose the cause is more important than the truth, which is an article of faith among leftists of all stripes, from Lenin to Al Gore. Read Whittaker Chambers’ Witness, if you doubt me.

This is journalism today, but it was yesterday, too. What’s important is not that it happens, but folks such as Jo Nova possess the freedom of speech to counter it. Sadly, we know far too many nations want to act likee Communist China and shut down any speech with which they disagree, which, in this case, is what Jo Nova, not the misinformation peddled by O’Malley. The UK, in fact, is now arguably more restrictive of speech than even Communist China, and most of the West is of the same dangerous mindset.

But, this is also nothing new. John Adams and the Federalists engineered the adoption of the Alien and Sedition Acts in 1798. These laws were justified as “war measures designed to prevent espionage and internal rebellion. However, their practical effect was to criminalize dissent, particularly among Jeffersonian editors and political opponents." It was a huge mistake and so damaged Adams’s reputation that he was defeated for re-election by Jefferson in 1800. It happened again during the Civil War and under Woodrow Wilson’s “progressive” administration.

The lesson, therefore, is that we must always defend what an advocacy journalists such as O’Malley say at the same time we’re showing just how wrong they are and what the climate cult is really attempting to do with such nonsense.

