A few days I ran a post about Tom Nelson’s list of reasons the climate is slowly dying. I added a few observations of my own, but there’s another huge reason for the implosion. That one, even though I always knew it, hit me between the eyes when I read this story titled “A $6 Billion Shortfall Has US Mass Transit Facing a Death Spiral,”about the mass transit fiasco in this country. It's all about the damned subsidies.

The article begins with this nonsense (emphasis added):

No longer flush with emergency aid, the biggest systems are facing a combined $6 billion shortfall for years to come, according to an analysis by Bloomberg News. While ridership across the country has improved, it hasn’t yet returned to its pre-Covid peak. That’s a big problem for services that rely on the fares paid by riders to fund their operations. To close the gap, many mass-transit authorities are preparing to increase fares, cut service, or both — steps that transit advocates fear could lead to a “death spiral.” “When transit isn’t frequent and when transit isn’t reliable, people stop using it,” said former Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Secretary Leslie Richards, now a professor at the University of Pennsylvania Stuart Weitzman School of Design.

Mass transit has never, since automobiles became affordable, relied upon fares except in the most intensely urban areas of the nation. The truth is that fares represent as little as 10% of the revenue required to cover costs. I know because once did a detailed study and plan for a typical Upstate New York State county several years ago, and was shocked at how incredibly reliant public transportation is on subsidies.

Fares can’t possibly cover costs because potential riders are only willing to use Public transportation when it's convenient and below cost. Otherwise, most prefer to drive, as that's the definition of convenience. Because consumers want such convenience and aren't willing to pay the true costs, the entire system is built on a foundation of someone else's money, that is to say, subsidies. Moreover, subsidies are tools of avoidance: avoiding making hard decisions, avoiding the hard work of innovation, and avoiding making riders pay anything close to real costs. Subsidies stifle change and, like parasites, ultimately kill the host.

Then, there is the matter of the experts. Note the comments of the former PennDOT Secretary who is an academic. Here's her biography, according to Grok:

Education: Bachelor’s in economics and urban studies from Brown University; Master’s in regional planning from the University of Pennsylvania (1993). PennDOT Secretary (2015–2019): Led an agency with a $10+ billion budget, overseeing 40,000 miles of highways, 25,400 bridges, and 38 public transit systems. Launched initiatives like the Transportation Investment Plan, PennDOT Road MaP ($2.1 billion maintenance program), and PennDOT Connects for community-focused project planning. First Female Chair of Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (2017): Also chaired the Public Private Partnership (P3) Board. SEPTA General Manager (2020–2024): Served as CEO of the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority, managing a $2 billion budget and 9,500 employees until stepping down on November 29, 2024. Political Roles: Elected to Whitemarsh Township Board of Supervisors (2007, chair in 2008) and Montgomery County Board of Commissioners (2011, with Josh Shapiro). Academic Role: Joined the University of Pennsylvania’s Weitzman School of Design faculty in 2020, teaching transportation policy. Innovations and Advocacy: Known for sustainable infrastructure, diversity initiatives, and pedestrian/cyclist-friendly policies. Chaired AASHTO’s Active Transportation Council to influence national road design standards.

Ms. Richards seems to have never run anything of significance in the private sector, having always worked in either the academic or public arena. I’m told she's a very nice person and tried hard to bring better maintenance to PennDOT's highways, but none of this brings anything along to deal with how to get mass transit off the public subsidy spigot. Here's is an expertise in collecting and using subsidies, not reforming the system. Here's how she left SEPTA, the Philly area mass transit system:

Few services are under more financial pressure than the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority, which serves commuters in Philadelphia and its suburbs. The system is hurtling toward a projected structural deficit of $213 million. State lawmakers have previously refused to enact proposals from Governor Josh Shapiro to increase the share of sales-tax proceeds allocated to mass transit, which would provide a backstop for fare revenue. Shapiro’s latest budget proposal includes $1.5 billion in mass-transit funding over the next five years. Transportation advocates have been sounding alarms about SEPTA’s finances for years. The agency reduced its budget gap by $27 million by freezing salaries for roughly 1,300 of its employees. It plans to propose a fiscal 2026 budget that cuts service by 45% while boosting fares 21.5% starting in September. The cuts would lead to the elimination of 50 bus routes, five regional rail lines and Sports Express trains, according to SEPTA. “There is nothing left to cut from the budget but service,” SEPTA says in large, red type on a website it set up to explain its funding issues to riders. The proposed fare increases would be the system’s largest ever, “by a long shot,” according to Scott Sauer, SEPTA’s interim general manager. The situation could feed the spiral of declining use transit advocates fear. “That will erode the operating money that is coming in,” said Richards, the former transportation secretary. “Every time you make a decision to save money, either on the capital side or on the operating side, you’re going to lose.” System-wide data shows SEPTA ridership in March was 80% of pre-Covid levels. At a board meeting in late March, Sauer warned that if SEPTA is forced to cut service, “all these efforts that we are making to improve service will be disrupted and it will be extremely difficult to reverse course.” Sauer said the “cuts do not have to happen” if the state legislature backs Shapiro’s plan. Shapiro’s office didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The article, seemingly designed to support SEPTA’s fare increase, provides no details on that, of course, but Grok provides them:

EPTA is currently proposing a 21.5% fare increase as part of its Fiscal Year 2026 Operating Budget, set to take effect on September 1, 2025, unless additional state funding is secured. This follows a 7.5% fare increase that went into effect on December 1, 2024. Combined, these adjustments would result in a cumulative fare increase of approximately 29% for riders across all modes (bus, subway, trolley, and Regional Rail) if the 21.5% increase is implemented. Details of the Proposed 21.5% Fare Increase: Base Fares: For bus, subway, and trolley rides, the fare would rise from $2.50 to $2.90 per ride , regardless of payment method (SEPTA Key, cash, or Quick Trip).

Regional Rail Fares: Fares would increase based on zones: Zone 1: From $4 to $5 Zone 2: From $5.50 to $6.50 Zone 3: From $6.50 to $7.75 Zone 4: From $7.50 to $8.75

Weekly and Monthly Passes: Weekly TransPasses would increase from $25.50 to $31, and monthly passes from $96 to $116.

Think about these numbers and how ridiculously low these fares really are. One can go to work and back for only $5.80 per day. Someone with a monthly pass will pay less than $1,400 per year. I suspect nearly all readers are paying many multiples of that amount. Yet, we’re supposed to subsidize this system for others. And, the operators of the stystem see no alternative but to raid the public treasury. They cannot envision cutting out unprofitable routes. They are exploring no alternatives. They aren’t willing to charge the true costs. They only want more and more subsidies.

This is precisely the problem with green energy subsidies. And, of course, SEPTA wants those, too, and is wasting big money on electric buses and the like, again according to Grok:

SEPTA is actively pursuing electric buses as part of its Zero Emission Bus (ZEB) Program, aiming for a 100% zero-emission bus fleet by 2040. The program includes both battery electric buses (BEBs) and hydrogen fuel cell electric buses (FCEBs), alongside plans to transition trackless trolleys to fully electric models. Below is the current status of SEPTA’s electric bus initiatives based on the latest available information: SEPTA’s initial foray into BEBs faced significant setbacks. In 2019, SEPTA deployed 25 Proterra Catalyst BEBs, costing $24 million, which were intended to be the largest electric bus fleet in the U.S. at the time. However, these buses were sidelined by January 2020 due to structural issues, including cracked chassis and a fire incident at the Southern Depot. Proterra’s bankruptcy filing in August 2023 further complicated repairs, leaving these buses out of service for over three years, with no clear timeline for their return. SEPTA has since expressed doubts about the reliability of early BEB technology, leading to a pause in large-scale BEB procurement while developing a new “EV master plan.” Despite past issues, SEPTA is moving forward with BEBs…

Electric buses and trains are just the tinest part of the subsidy scenario when it comes to the climate scam, though. Every solar and wind project is a hole in the ground into which massive public subsidies are being dumped every day. There is no real innovation taking place or any attempt to make the projects self-sustaining. It's just subsidies and more subsidies as far as the eye can see, and that's a dead end for any industry. That’s why the implosion of the climate scam has begun and will accelerate. As a good friend who happens to be an absurd rail fan but enough of a curmudgeon to reside in the real world says:

“The real railroads learned long ago that passenger trains don't work in the United States because not enough people want to ride them.”

It’s the same for buses, and there’d be no solar or wind projects without subsidies because no one wants to build them otherwise. It's that simple and most of us have figured it out.

