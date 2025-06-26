Guest Post from David Wojick via CFact.

The U.S. Energy Department (DOE) has an ongoing research program on detecting and deterring the killing of eagles and other flying critters by wind turbines. The Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) issues eagle-killing permits to wind facilities, which are supposed to incorporate technologies that minimize deaths.

It looks like FWS has never implemented, or even publicly evaluated, any of DOE’s research products. The permits are issued under the Eagle Protection Act, which clearly calls for mitigating eagle deaths, and the DOE products claim to do so. This is a glaring deficiency.

Fed shooting projectiles at wind turbines to see just how many eagles are being killed by the giant machines?

For example, here are four DOE research reports from 2021-22, which FWS has had plenty of time to look at.

Here is a recent example.

“Evaluating the Effectiveness of a Detection and Deterrent System in Reducing Golden Eagle Fatalities at Operational Wind Facilities” — Technical Report, May 30, 2024

The DOE research has been going on for at least a decade. It may have begun with this:

DOE is also looking at other birds as well as bats. (It is estimated by some that windmills kill more bats than birds.) Here are a couple recent examples:

There is even research that I find morbidly amusing. They have developed a prototype air gun to shoot projectiles emulating birds and bats into windmills to simulate deadly collisions.

“Design of a Launcher for Wildlife Collision Simulation on Wind Turbines to Validate Strike Detection Systems” — Conference presentation – October 17, 2024

Strike detection is important for knowing how many critters are actually being killed, especially offshore, where they cannot simply count carcasses. Also, some proposed mitigation systems use it. They apparently tested two strike detection systems, and both worked.

Here are some interesting features:

“Projectile Design: Projectiles were sized 8 g, 25 g, and 250 g. They were constructed of unflavored gelatin and laser-cut balsa wood to simulate flesh and bone while having aerodynamic characteristics that would allow for repeatable flight trajectories. The gelatin mixture also contained a trace amount of concentrated coyote urine to deter wildlife from consuming the projectiles on the ground before they could decompose.”

Concentrated coyote urine seems like an esoteric product. In any case, this is just a prototype as the biggest projectile is just over a half pound and they were just fired at a 1.5 MW test windmill. These are synthetic bats and small birds.

Eagles can weigh up to 15 pounds, and shooting projectiles of that size into 3 to 4 MW blades could be spectacular. Note that it is not easy to hit the blades, which can have tip speeds over 200 mph. They report a 35% hit rate, so this could become a sport or even a competition.

I can find no evidence that the Fish and Wildlife Service is even assessing the use of these various technologies in conjunction with its eagle kill permitting. They are solely focused on an electrocution offset program that does not work.

Dr. David Wojick is an independent policy analyst and senior advisor to CFACT. As a civil engineer with a Ph.D. in logic and analytic philosophy of science, he brings a unique perspective to complex policy issues. His specializes in science and technology intensive issues, especially in energy and environment.

