A reporter for The Epoch Times just interviewed Geoff Thompson of Geoff Buys Cars to get the big picture on the auto industry’s failure to push back much sooner on the EV debacle brought on by government mandates. It is a fascinating, fact-filled discussion that explains, for instance, one of the root causes of rapid EV and hybrid depreciation. It also shares the facts on the scope of the problem, which i much bigger than most realize.

Not only that, but Geoff articulates how and why Communist China is eating Europe’s lunch in auto sales.

This is one of Geoff’s best and most informative videos, and I highly recommend it!

#UK #GeoffBuysCars #EVs #AutoIndustry #China #NetZero #EVmandate

