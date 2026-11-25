Geoff Buys Cars just did a cute 4-minute video explaining in the simplest of terms why products coming out of Communist China can be notoriously bad, with rear axles fully detaching from cars and hard drives being total fakes. If you’re thinking about by a cheap EV out of of China, think again!

#EVs #CommunistChina #China #GeoffBuysCars #HardDrives #CheapEVs

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