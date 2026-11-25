Geoff Buys Cars just did a cute 4-minute video explaining in the simplest of terms why products coming out of Communist China can be notoriously bad, with rear axles fully detaching from cars and hard drives being total fakes. If you’re thinking about by a cheap EV out of of China, think again!
#EVs #CommunistChina #China #GeoffBuysCars #HardDrives #CheapEVs
EVs and ICE vehicles are virtually identical in construction, i.e., the tires, insulation, wires, electronics, glass, etc. are 100% all MADE from fossil fuels.
The conversion to EV’s ONLY eliminates the use of gasoline, which is just 1 of the more than 6,000 products made from crude oil. The materialistic society continues to demand the “other” 5,999 products made from fossil fuels.
In addition, the supply chain for the lithium and cobalt to build those 1,000-pound EV batteries, are being sourced from developing countries that have minimum labor laws, and minimum environmental regulations.
Chinese firms own or have stakes in over 80% of Africa's forecast lithium supply projects, including major acquisitions in Zimbabwe, Mali, and Ghana
The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC): Produces over 70% of the world’s cobalt, a mandatory metal for many EV batteries, with Chinese firms dominating extraction and sourcing more than 60% of the supply
Inside the Congo cobalt mines that exploit children. The SKY NEWS 6-minute video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JcJ8me22NVs is confirmation of the Pulitzer Prize nominated book “Clean Energy Exploitations” that describes the humanity atrocities among folks with yellow, brown, and black skin, and the environmental degradation occurring in developing countries so that the wealthy countries can go green.