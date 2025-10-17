A Form 8-K filing, we’re told, is “a report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) by a publicly traded company to announce significant events or changes that could impact its financial condition or stock value.”

The following is directly from an 8-K filing made to the SEC by General Motors just three days ago (emphasis and paragraphing added):

Following recent U.S. Government policy changes, including the termination of certain consumer tax incentives for EV purchases and the reduction in the stringency of emissions regulations, we expect the adoption rate of EVs to slow. These developments have caused us to reassess our EV capacity and manufacturing footprint. On October 7, 2025, the Audit Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors approved charges of $1.6 billion in GM North America (GMNA) in the three months ended September 30, 2025, based on a planned strategic realignment of our EV capacity and manufacturing footprint to consumer demand. These charges include non-cash impairment and other charges of $1.2 billion as a result of adjustments to our EV capacity. In addition, the Company has incurred charges of $0.4 billion, primarily related to contract cancellation fees and commercial settlements associated with EV-related investments, which will have a cash impact. The reassessment of our EV capacity and manufacturing footprint, including our investments in our battery component manufacturing, is ongoing, and it is reasonably possible that we will recognize additional future material cash and non-cash charges that may adversely affect our results of operations and cash flows in the period in which they are recognized.

Reason Magazine, reporting on the above, asks “Is the American E.V. market just a creation of government policy?” It answers by saying “It seems like the current market for electric vehicles is entirely the creation of government policy.”

Heck, yes, and here’s why, according to writer Joe Lancaster:

This was a monumental shift within just a few years: In 2021, General Motors CEO Mary Barra announced the auto giant would phase out all gas-burning vehicles by 2035.

NBC’s 2021 headline

What Mary Barra said in 2021

Under the Biden administration, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) adopted emissions rules that would effectively require more than half of all new vehicles produced by 2032 to be electric. The agency rescinded those rules in March, after President Donald Trump reentered office. In September, Congress ended a Biden-era program providing a $7,500 tax credit for purchasing an electric vehicle. Motorists apparently flocked to dealerships ahead of the program’s sunset date, but analysts expected demand to plummet once the credit went away… General Motors’ announcement supports the concern that without infusions of taxpayer money, E.V.s are not entirely viable on their own. It’s no wonder, since they have not been driven by consumer preference. From the start, the Biden-era rules prioritized all-electric vehicles over hybrids, which the EPA estimated would account for only 16 percent of all new vehicles sold by 2032. (For comparison, it estimated there would still be nearly twice that many cars with internal combustion engines.) But consumers have made it clear that if they get rid of their gas-burning cars, they’re more comfortable with a hybrid than an electric… In its 2024 annual consumer survey, the American Automobile Association (AAA) found similar results: While only 18 percent of respondents said they were likely to buy an electric, 31 percent were open to a hybrid… In January 2024, Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda predicted all-electric vehicles would only ever make up about 30 percent of the total automotive market. Instead, Toyoda advocated a “multi-pathway approach” to cutting carbon emissions on the road, and said “customers, not regulations or politics,” should drive innovation. Toyoda is right. General Motors followed the trend of government rather than consumer sentiment, and now it’s scrambling to adapt when the government changes hands.

Mary Barra couldn’t wait to grift off Biden’s gift of subsidies and mandates, and now her shareholders are paying the price for that and her ludicrous attempt at virtue signaling. Why does she still have a job at GM?

