Guest Post from Dick Storm.

The South Carolina Legislature had two choices:

Keep electricity prices reasonable to keep low electricity costs for citizens, plus attract more industry, or Transition to solar, wind, batteries, natural gas, and create significantly higher electric bills.

They chose No. 2, just as most U.S. blue states did…

The experiences of most countries and U.S. states that have “transitioned” to unreliable energy has caused electricity prices to sharply rise and caused de-industrialization.

Yet, the U.S. policymakers continue the “War on Coal” by implementing harmful net-zero carbon policies. The Green New Deal/Inflation Reduction Act policy momentum continues into 2026 in South Carolina. Investments in new electricity generation for fiscal year 2026, according to the EIA, is still over 90% unreliables. That’s right, not one dispatchable or base load coal or nuclear plant is planned for construction in 2026, according to the EIA as of January 2026.

South Carolina, although believed to be a very conservative state, the energy policy is just as blue as California or Massachusetts. Indeed, South Carolina law (S.C. Code Ann. §58-37-40) actually directs the retirement of coal-fired generation.

Part 1 of this article covered Winter Storm Fern and the importance of coal to provide over 80% of the low country’s electricity production. Let’s now move forward to future planning for increasing generation to meet the growing demand.

Below is an example the narrowly focused basis of low CO2 generation planning by Santee-Cooper (a/k/a South Carolina Public Service Authority) via an updated integrated esource Plan.

As you can see, the primary driver of the type of new generation capacity is CO2 emissions. Not grid reliability, affordability, dispatchability, or industrial economics. This is in opposition to the Trump energy agenda and policy to exit the anti-American Paris Agreement and to repeal the CO2 Endangerment Finding and keep America strong. President Trump has done his part, but our state, like many blue states and deep state bureaucrats, is continuing to trod down the destructive regulatory path of net-zero carbon.

My Letter to S.C. Senator Davis, April 2025

I wrote to S.C. Senator Davis as a response to his Press Release asking for public comments. Here are some excerpts from my letter to Senator Davis:

“Electric power grids that have a high percentage of wind and solar must be backed up with fast start natural gas turbines or reciprocating Internal Combustion Engines (RICE). Because the cost component of the fuel used is up to 90% of the electricity production cost, then the electricity cost is as volatile as the fuel cost. Natural gas is a clean and abundant fuel. However, the cost of natural gas can vary from $2.00 per million BTU to $5.00 per million BTU. When the fuel cost varies, so does the electricity production cost. Sometimes doubling. The state electric rates of California, MA, CT and Hawaii are examples of extreme switches to renewables with natural gas or oil backup. Here are two slides used in presentations by me and other electricity generation experts during 2024. The ten highest cost states and ten lowest cost states are instructive when the sources of primary energy for electricity generation are considered. My blog referenced below has more references.”

This letter was written last year, well before the Iranian conflict began. Gas prices are likely to become more volatile and mostly higher when summer electricity demand begins, and of course, a lot higher next December.

“Repeal the S.C. Restrictions on Greenhouse Gases. The EPA Law referenced in the Santee-Cooper IRP and also applying to Dominion Energy and Duke, is flawed and in the process of properly being nullified by the new EPA Administrator. The shutting down of coal plants is the main reason why electric rates will increase, and Demand Response (Rationing) measures will need to be implemented.” “Maintain, Improve and Expand coal power generation in S.C. The lowest production cost electricity in S.C. is from the coal plants at the following plants: Cross, Cope, Winyah, Williams and Wateree Generating Stations. The 600 MW Pee Dee Coal Plant that was planned to be built about 2010 should be constructed ASAP. The existing coal plants should be authorized to perform all required maintenance to keep in first class operating condition until such time that new nuclear capacity is put on line.“ “Build sufficient new coal generating capacity at the Santee-Cooper (South Carolina Public Service Authority) with the same Balanced Generation Portfolio of coal, nuclear and gas as has been the practice for over 80 years of reliable and affordable electricity production by Santee-Cooper. Santee-Cooper is the primary supplier of electricity to Palmetto Electric and the generation assets are over 60% coal fueled.” “Stop the building of more non-dispatchable solar and wind power generation systems. Stop subsidies and incentives for solar, wind and battery storage systems (BESS). Why? Because shutting down of reliable, dispatchable, affordable coal plants has been done by these other states and the electricity costs are the highest in our country. California, Massachusetts, Hawaii, Connecticut and Rhode Island. Also, the high cost, non-competitive electricity experiences of Germany, Scandinavia and the UK are instructive.“

Included in the letter to Senator Davis were a couple of charts, including this one of the premium paid in electricity costs for unreliables in various countries of the world.

I have written an article on my blog which outlines the good results of coal plants (such as Santee-Cooper’s excellent record of 80 years) and the references to other states and countries that have abandoned coal fuel. The blog post is here.

As of this writing, the South Carolina Legislature has not budged from its Net Zero path to increased electricity costs and less reliability. The only possible conclusion is that South Carolina is Planning for Electricity Price Rises and Less Grid Reliability

The previous blog posts showed many details of Palmetto Electric’s bulk power supply, from Santee-Cooper. Here, here, here, here, and here.

By planning for net zero carbon, South Carolina is planning for higher electricity costs in lieu of building new coal plants to preserve our position as one of the states with the most Industry and consumer-friendly low electric rates.

There is a clear rise in electric rates as more dependence on variable generation and battery storage. Another consideration is resistance to fuel interruptions during times of war, such as we have now. Coal power generation has the inherent advantage of storing weeks or months of primary energy in a coal pile on site.

See original post here for full story, references, sources, and numerous links to other posts by Dick Storm on this critical subject.

#Electricity #Coal #SouthCarolina #NetZero #CoalPlants #CoalGeneration #Santee-Cooper

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