Senator John Kennedy, though he’s a reliable vote for Republican establishment politics – an ally of “The Turtle” if you will — he’s extremely entertaining, wicked smart and crafty as they come. He invariably deflates the big heads of Barney Fife type academics, NGO spokespeople and other assorted elites who suppose the fellow is just a dumb hillbilly they can outsmart with a few pearls of their unearned wisdom.

Many of these folks, of course, drive EVs and they proudly virtue signal all day long to anyone who will listen and tell them just how enlightened they are. They are, in other words, prime pickin’s for Louisiana boy John Kennedy. Watch how he throws out his line to a handful of academic type EV fans and slowly let’s them nibble at the bait before jerking the rod and reeling them into his hands:

These poor devils had no idea. Kennedy’s country boy charm hides a rhetorical grilling force akin to some of those hurricane’s that hit his state from time to time. If you're from Princeton you might just as well stay home because the man is an expert at exposing your kind.

