Jo Nova put out an excellent post yesterday that deserves to be read in its entirety, but the most striking part of her story to me consisted of two charts put out by the same Australian agency a few years apart. The agency is the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) and the first chart is this one, put out in 2016 or so:
And, here is the second chart from BOM, which takes things up to 2024:
How does one reconcile these two charts? There's only one answer. It's a case of manipulation by the BOM and the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO). Jo Nova explains:
The BOM and CSIRO … don’t tell Australians that they keep adjusting the data, even a hundred years after it happened. Some poor towns didn’t know they were two degrees colder in World War I until the BOM “discovered” that in 2014. The people of Marble Bar thought they had the hottest heatwave in world history in 1923 until the BOM traveled back in time to delete it, I mean “correct it.” Temperatures in 1910 have fallen 22 degrees Fahrenheit in the last 10 years.
This isn't just happening in Australia, of course. It's taking place here, too, and, undoubtedly, across the West in support of the Big Green Grift. Statistics are being adjusted on an ongoing basis to support the climate crisis narrative. And, mainstream media types are more interested in serving as sycophants than questioning the stats. This is the sad status of climate science today; facts are being changed to fit a desired narrative and that's not science.
The big green grift - and part of it is supporting the narrative with anything that they can even if it is false, or fake as in made up. The continued belief in the temperature increase is an example; a hot day in one location is stretched to portray an increase over the globe. The continued vilification of CO2 as the cause of global warming is another example that is simply not based in fact, and defies laws of physics and thermodynamics. Another is that livestock are producing environmentally damaging methane. And then you come to the latest that’s just over the top - growing food at home should cease as it is causing damage!! You can’t really make these up, the leftists are truly delusional, mentally ill. But the real goal is to reduce the population in significant numbers. And yet, there are seemingly average everyday people that believe this movement!!
This should not be a surprise. Anything to push the narrative!