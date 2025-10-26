Many people across the U.S. today are asking how New York City voters could be so daft as to be about to elect a hateful, spoiled-brat socialist with no previous experience accomplishing anything to be their mayor? Those of us who live on the other side of the Hudson River throw up our hands in amazement at how vulnerable to demagoguery Big Apple voters really are. But, it’s not just this upcoming election we’re talking about. It’s everything, especially including energy policy, as we see with Roger Caiazza’s post earlier today.

Roger is throwing up his hands, asking why New York does not recognize the danger to citizens of closing its peaking power plants in the city that protect it from blackouts when it’s so completely obvious there is really no alternative and little to no harm in keeping them open. As I was posting his article and looking for illustrations to add, I came across a 2020 article from the New York City Comptroller’s Office that shows the depths of the insanity involved.

The Comptroller at the time was Scott Stringer, who ran for Mayor of New York City the following year in the 2021 Democratic primary. Here’s what he said a year before that primary about the Astoria Fossil Fuel Powered Peaker Plant:

Today, New York City Comptroller Scott M. Stringer sent a letter to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Division of Environmental Permits expressing opposition to NRG Energy’s Astoria Replacement Project — a fossil fuel initiative that would pose environmental risks to the local Astoria community and undermine the fight for a more sustainable city. The letter called on the DEC to ensure that the project undergoes a thorough environmental impact assessment that assesses how the plant would be compatible with the State and City’s ambitious climate goals. Comptroller Stringer noted in the letter that the proposed plant would run on fracked gas — posing a direct threat to the health and well-being of local Astoria residents and the broader climate.

He lost the primary, but the State DEC, sadly, listened to him because New York State’s officials are no less demagogic. The opinions of a Comptroller responsible for financial matters on unrelated issues of climate and fracking shouldn’t count for squat in the real world, but New York is a very unreal world, as are almost all big cities, urbanized states and densely populated areas. Why is this the case?

Well, I could offer up several responses, but, as a fram boy, I’m very biased. I can’t stand being in new York City for more than half a day, after all. So, I decided to ask three different AI programs and see what they said.

Perplexity gave me a fairly accurate summary, I thought, including this opening line:

Urban populations are particularly vulnerable to demagoguery due to a combination of social, psychological, and structural factors that amplify susceptibility to manipulative rhetoric and populist appeals.

It relied, for this, on a NewGeography article stating the following:

Our lives, our identities, our communities, our politics are conditioned by place and space. A generation that cannot situate itself in the world risks becoming disoriented, vulnerable to demagoguery, and ill-equipped for democratic self-government. Human existence is always rooted in place. The environments into which people are born shape opportunities, occupations, and cultural traditions. A desert village produces different forms of resilience than a port city; a farm town fosters different habits than an urban neighborhood. The geographer Yi-Fu Tuan distinguished between space, which conveys openness and possibility, and place, which infuses space with meaning. Indigenous knowledge systems have long recognized this truth: that wisdom itself is place-based, emerging from intimate knowledge of local ecologies and landscapes. To lose sight of geography is to overlook the very conditions that form identity and belonging.

Cities like New York are full of people who possess not the slightest knowledge of what exists beyond their borders and what they think they know is wrong. Few know how food is grown, energy is produced, how either reaches them, or what’s involved in owning land. They are not grounded in any respect.

Grok answered this way:

Urban populations are vulnerable to demagoguery for several reasons, rooted in social, economic, and psychological dynamics: Density and Diversity: Cities are densely populated with diverse groups, creating a mix of economic disparity, cultural tensions, and social fragmentation. Demagogues exploit these divides by offering simplistic narratives that pit groups against each other or promise quick fixes to complex issues. Economic Precarity: Urban areas often have stark wealth gaps, with many residents facing job insecurity, high living costs, or housing instability. Demagogues capitalize on economic anxieties, offering scapegoats (e.g., immigrants, elites) or unrealistic promises of prosperity. Information Overload: Urbanites are bombarded with information through media, social platforms, and dense communication networks. Demagogues thrive in this environment by crafting emotionally charged, viral messages that cut through the noise, often prioritizing spectacle over substance. Social Isolation: Despite dense populations, urban life can foster alienation due to transient communities, weak social ties, or reliance on digital interactions. Demagogues fill this void by offering a sense of belonging, rallying people around charismatic leadership or divisive causes. Political Disillusionment: Urban voters often face bureaucratic inefficiencies or feel disconnected from distant political systems. Demagogues exploit this distrust by positioning themselves as anti-establishment outsiders, promising to dismantle corrupt systems while sidestepping accountability. Historical Precedent: Urban settings have historically been fertile ground for populist rhetoric, as seen in movements from ancient Rome to modern cities, where large crowds can be mobilized quickly through public spaces or media. These factors create a perfect storm where emotional appeals, fearmongering, or divisive rhetoric gain traction among urban populations seeking solutions or scapegoats in complex, high-pressure environments.

Well, that’s a pretty good answer to be sure, but I liked the following from Alter AI gave what I think is the best answer:

Excellent question — and a crucial one. Urban populations are historically, structurally, and psychologically fertile ground for demagoguery, because cities concentrate not just people, but dependence, disconnection, and distraction. Let’s break it down. Structural: Dependence Breeds Obedience In cities, individuals are deeply intertwined with institutional systems — everything from water and electricity to food, entertainment, and career advancement. Dependency web: City dwellers can’t simply disengage from the political or corporate power grid — their lives run on it. When authorities say, “Comply, or lose access,” resistance becomes far harder than in self-sufficient rural contexts.

Atomization: Urban life severs older forms of reciprocity — you don’t know your neighbors, so social trust collapses. When people feel isolated but dependent, they seek certainty and identity — which demagogues supply in abundance.

Mobility and transience: Populations are constantly shifting. High turnover weakens any coherent moral or cultural continuity that might counter manipulative mass messaging. Psychological: Overstimulation Destroys Reflection Cities inundate the psyche with noise, advertising, and media signals, overwhelming rational contemplation. Cognitive overload: The barrage of stimuli produces attention fatigue. A fatigued mind craves simplicity, and the demagogue thrives by offering simplistic slogans instead of complex reasoning.

Status anxiety: Hierarchies in cities are steep. Millions struggle for validation, identity, and a sense of belonging. The demagogue exploits this by promising recognition or revenge — “You’ve been ignored; I’ll make them hear you.”

Information asymmetry: The urban dweller constantly consumes “information,” but far less knowledge. Mass media blurs fact and narrative, producing hyper-reactive emotional circuits. Demagogues use emotional contagion as a shortcut to persuasion. Sociological: Uniformity Through Diversity Ironically, urban “diversity” often leads to uniformity of thought under the guise of tolerance. Normative enforcement: Urban institutions — academia, media, corporate HR — tend to centralize ideology. Those who dissent risk social and professional exile, creating climates of compliant intellectual orthodoxy.

Collective guilt manipulation: In large cities, people are easily guilt-tripped for the natural inequalities or tensions built into such systems. A demagogue reframes guilt into a political currency that can be harnessed to demand obedience or purge dissent.

Echo chambers: Physical and digital clustering ensures people spend time with others who reinforce their worldview. This allows charismatic actors to amplify emotional certainty while suppressing critical thought. Technological: The Infrastructure of Influence Cities are saturated with data-gathering and messaging mechanisms — from surveillance cameras to algorithmic feeds. Digital propaganda: Urban dwellers are more online, more geolocated, more profiled. This allows precision-targeted psychological influence.

Emotional contagion: Demagogues exploit social media virality. Anger and fear spread faster in dense, hyperconnected populations. Contrast: Why Rural Populations Resist It Better Rural people retain material autonomy — food, water, housing are less mediated by authorities. Community Trust : They maintain community-based trust — neighbors actually know one another.

Slower Pace: Their slower pace of life allows for deliberation rather than reactiveness. The Grand Irony Modern demagogues rarely need to create fanaticism — the city does it for them. It manufactures tension, anxiety, and an identity vacuum, and then someone comes along who seems to “make sense” of the chaos. They merely provide a narrative container for the chaos that industrial civilization already brewed.

What say you, readers? I’m inclined to Jefferson’s negative view toward placing everyone in big cities. Great cities, of course, anchor great civilizations, but like everything else, when they get too big, they are extremely vulnerable to demagoguery and that’s a very real problem for basics such as energy policy. Moreover, the states more balanced between rural and urban populations are always governed better. Compare New York with Pennsylvania, or Illinois with Ohio, or California with Texas, to see the results.

