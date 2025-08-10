John Robson decides to go into banking in this new video update from the Climate Discussion Nexus:

Robson refers to a “Focus on Hurricanes” report I could not locate on the Scotiabank website, even though it’s stuffed with politically correct climate poppycock. The bank id headquartered in Toronto, where everything is politically correct, so that’s hardly a surprise. Perhaps they took the page or report down or maybe thety’ve just cleverly hidden it on the 91st page of search results. I don’t know, but I love Riobson’s take on what good banking prcatice might be and is not at Scotiabank.

Oh, and if you prefere to read rather than view, here is the text of Robson’s excellent comments. And, here is a nice chart he used:

See any pattern? Nah, me neither.

Enjoy!

