Jacki Daily is a prominent energy policy expert, lawyer, and radio/podcast host. She interviews our friend, David Blackmon, in this outstanding 20-minute discussion, where the enemies of American energy dominance are identified and skewered along with wind energy:

Enjoy! David Blackmon is a contributor to Forbes.com and Daily Caller, is a forty-year veteran of the energy industry in Texas. He also has multiple substack columns.

