JoNova put out a great post yesterday about a study titled “Meat Consumption and Cognitive Health by APOE Genotype.” The study poses a fascinating question about whether meat consumption helps avoid dementia later in life. It is, unfortunately, filled to the brim with medical jargon, so I asked Perplexity to summarize it for me without the jargon, and I got this well-done version (emphasis added):

A new study shows that eating more meat might help protect brain health in certain older adults, depending on their genes. Researchers tracked over 2,000 people aged 60 and up in Sweden for up to 15 years to see how diet is linked to memory and thinking skills.

Study Setup The team used data from a long-term health project in Sweden called the National Study on Aging and Care-Kungsholmen. At the start, none of the 2,157 participants had dementia. They filled out detailed food questionnaires about how much meat they ate, including fresh cuts like steak or chicken versus processed types like sausages or bacon. Brain function was tested regularly with simple tasks for memory, language, and quick thinking. Doctors also checked for dementia using standard medical rules.​ Key Gene Role A gene variant called APOE ε4 raises the risk of Alzheimer’s and dementia—it affects about one in four people worldwide. The study split people into groups: those with high-risk gene types (ε3/ε4 or ε4/ε4) and those without. High-risk folks made up part of the group, and their outcomes differed based on meat habits.​ Meat and Brain Aging Among high-risk gene carriers, those eating the most meat—around 870 grams per week in a 2,000-calorie diet—had slower drops in overall thinking skills and memory over 10 years. They did better on tests than low-meat eaters in their group. No such link showed up in people without the high-risk genes, hinting meat’s benefits may target those most vulnerable.

Dementia Findings High meat eaters with the risky genes had about half the chance of getting dementia compared to low eaters. This held after accounting for age, exercise, education, smoking, and other health factors. But results were stronger for ongoing brain changes than full dementia diagnosis. Processed Meat Warning Across everyone, more processed meat (as a share of total meat) tied to higher dementia odds, no matter the genes. Fresh or unprocessed red meat and poultry showed no big differences between them. This suggests avoiding processed kinds helps brain health broadly. What It Means Meat provides nutrients that might support the brain differently based on genes, perhaps aiding vitamin B12 use. But this is an observation study—people chose their diets, so it shows links, not proof. Wealthier folks might eat more quality meat, though researchers adjusted for money and lifestyle. Future tests could confirm if boosting meat helps high-risk people.

The lesson here is that, even if getting rid of meat would help the planet — a wild supposition — it would probably lead to more dementia among the population. So whose health is it that we’re supposed to make a priority? True green believers will dlandly put the planet before the people and that’s the problem with the whole green movement today, isn’t it?

#Meat #Beef #Dementia #Planet #Health #Energy #Blackout

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