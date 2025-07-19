Energy Security and Freedom

Hunterson7
1h

The worst corruption happens in the mot trusted venues. Courts and science. Look at Brazil: a poser claiming to be a Judge who rules as dictator. Look at Michael Mann, a scientist who sues those who disagree, no matter the lack of merit in his suits.

