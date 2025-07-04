John Robson, the happy warrior from the North, provides another very funny rundown on Michael Mann’s bills, the impacts of net-zero policies on Canadian pensions, living the green dream by burning dung inside your house, and where the clouds may have gone.

Robson never tires of ridiculing the climate cult and the result is more knowledge for the rest of us.

#Dung #InsideAirPollution #Climate #CanadianPennsions #JohnRobson #ClimateDiscussionNexus #Clouds #MichaelMann #GreenDreams

