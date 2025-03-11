The following is from a German website called KlimaNachrichten (Climate News in English) and it provides some very interesting facts on the Medieval Warm Period. You know…the one Michael Mann hid to create his infamous hockey stick.

Antarctica and Poland. The Medieval Warm Period still sends shivers down the spine of some climate researchers. It was a natural warm phase from 700 to 1300 AD, when CO2 could not have played any role.

Climate models cannot reproduce this natural warm phase because the simulations react primarily to CO2. Therefore, people would rather keep quiet about the Medieval Warm Period. But the facts speak for themselves. Two studies now add further pieces to our knowledge of the medieval climate.

In October 2023, a paper by a research team led by Zhangqin Zheng from the University of Science and Technology of China in Hefei was published in the journal Quaternary Science Reviews. It deals with historical changes in the Adélie penguin population in the Ross Sea region of Antarctica and their climatic influences.

Two atmospheric-oceanic circulation patterns, the Southern Annular Mode (SAM) and the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO), have a major influence on the climate and marine ecosystems in the Ross Sea region. However, from a historical perspective, the influence of atmospheric-oceanic circulation patterns on penguin populations in this region remains unclear.

The researchers analyzed sediment cores from abandoned penguin colonies on Inexpressible Island in the Ross Sea. Using geochemical methods, they reconstructed the changes in Adélie penguin populations over the past 1500 years. Zhangqin Zheng and colleagues found that the penguin population on Inexpressible Island peaked between 750 and 1350 AD, possibly due to habitat expansion in a warmer climate during the Medieval Warm Period.

After comparing historical records of penguin populations from Cape Bird, Dunlop Island and Cape Adare, it was found that all penguin populations increased in the Ross Sea between 750 and 1350 AD.

The population trend also coincided with extreme fluctuations in the El Niño and SAM circulations. The researchers concluded that SAM-ENSO may be promoting the inflow of circumpolar and modified circumpolar deep water into the Ross Sea.

The increased inflow of nutrient-rich deep water, together with a warmer climate, could promote the efficiency of open ocean areas, called polynyas, and the population increase of Adélie penguins. The study shows the important role of ENSO and SAM in triggering strong climate fluctuations. These natural processes are still occurring today and by no means ended with the start of CO2 rise.

The other study comes from Poland. The research group led by Rajmund Przybylak from the Nicolaus Copernicus University in Toruń, Poland, published their work in November 2023 in the journal “Climate of the Past”. The article presents current findings on climate change in Poland for the period from 1000 to 1500 AD. This period also includes the Medieval Warm Period.

The scientists first studied all available quantitative climate reconstructions made for Poland over the past two decades. They also made four new reconstructions using three dendrochronological series and an extensive database of historical source data on weather conditions. The growth of conifers in lowland and mountainous Poland depends on temperatures in the cold season, especially in February and March.

All available reconstructions based on dendrochronological data refer to this time of year. Summer temperatures were reconstructed using biological proxies and documentary evidence. However, the latter are limited to the 15th century. Winter temperature was used as a proxy for the annual temperature proxies, instead of the usual use of summer temperature.

The Medieval Warm Period probably occurred in Poland from the late 12th century to the first half of the 14th or 15th century. All quantitative reconstructions analyzed indicate that the Medieval Warm Period in Poland was comparable or even warmer than the average temperature in the period 1951-2000.

The coldest conditions in the entire studied period were recorded in the first half of the 11th century (both winter and summer) and in the second half of the 15th century (winter only). The greatest continentality of the climate occurred in the 15th century. A good agreement was found between the reconstructions of the Polish climate and many reconstructions available for Europe.

The two new studies from Antarctica and Poland indicate that the natural climate factors need to be understood much better in order to be able to incorporate them faithfully into climate models. Currently, the simulations do not give natural climate events a major role, a serious error.

