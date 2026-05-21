Jo Nova put up another outstanding report yesterday on the despicable World Health Organization (WHO), which is busy constructing an excuse to advance globalist grifting off climate change.

Here is what Jo said:

The WHO is itching to trigger the climate and health “Emergency” Powers Act or whatever legalistic bomb our patsy governments signed on our behalf.

Apparently, millions of people will die if we don’t have a UN rubber stamp called “Emergency” to save them — because, obviously the big rich countries would never think to send boatloads of fuel, food and clothes all by themselves. (And if they did, Lordy! Without being a conduit for millions of our dollars, how could the UN run its own grift and graft machine?)

WHO Commission says alert would trigger coordinated international response that could help avoid millions dying Anna Bawden Health and social affairs correspondent, The Guardian The climate crisis should be declared a global public health emergency by the World Health Organization, or millions more people will die unnecessarily, leading international experts have said.

Presumably the “Emergency” declaration gives them the tools to declare mandatory vaccination, or ban drugs they don’t like, or to funnel lots of cash.

So the WHO set up a committee to tell the WHO to declare an emergency, eh?

The independent pan-European commission on climate and health, which was convened by the WHO, concluded the climate crisis was such a worldwide threat to health that the WHO should declare it “a public health emergency of international concern” (Pheic).

So not independent at all.

And the thing that makes this year so awful is a tsunami , asteroid , volcano ,… is a bunch of things which are the same every year:

The international spread of vector-borne disease, such as dengue and chikungunya, as well as the health impacts of extreme weather events, global heating, food insecurity and air pollution make a Pheic necessary, said the commission’s report, which will be presented to European ministers on Sunday before the WHO’s world health assembly starts on Monday.

Don’t miss the lingo — a Pheic is a “public health emergency of international concern”. Thats the highest level of health alert. So when Ebola goes global or an asteroid lands in Nevada, that’s it, they get the same rating as chikungunya.

Let’s all just call it a Pheic Emergency…

The committee includes former health and science ministers — so they’re complete Blob-devotees who know what side of the bread their organic-dairy-free-nut-margarine goes on.

It says something about them that they have to tell their fans that a rubber stamp can’t actually reverse climate change:

Pheics are the highest level of health alert. Previous declarations include infectious diseases such as Covid and Mpox. While declaring one would not on its own reverse climate change, it would trigger the kind of coordinated international response that the scale of the health crisis demands but has not yet materialised.

This is pure stone-age sorcery:

[Sir Andrew Haines] added: “If we carry on emitting at current rates, that will accelerate the risks to health for both current and future generations including: more people suffering and dying from excess heat, floods and infectious diseases, air pollution from wildfires, more preterm births and more food insecurity.”

Hello? Our wild increases in emissions in the last century have left us safer than we’ve ever been. The more CO2 we emit, the less people die of heat, floods, cold and frostbite.

There is no saving the WHO. Nothing it does couldn’t be done better by us directly. The demands it puts out are dangerous unaccountable, and infringements on our rights. It should be disbanded for even suggesting these reckless proposals.

It does get much worse than WHO , or much better than Jo Nova in explaining it all. Thank goodness, President Trump took us out of this nasty, disgusting organization! But, not the globalist grifters seeking ever more money and power aren’t giving up, so eteranlvigilance is demanded.

#WHO #Trump #WorldHealthOrganization #Climate #ClimateEmergency #UN #ClimateChange #Greed #Power #Money #JnNova

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