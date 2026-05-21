Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
2h

The irony, we have to suffer their climate hegemoney yet they are building enormous Data Centres/Military Surveillance Centres across the globe which generate enormous amounts of heat due to the thousands of servers running 24/7, these require huge amounts of electricity and water .The huge cooling systems required internally expell large amounts of hot air to the outdoors, ranging between 35 - 50 degrees celsius.We don't hear anything about those contributing to "Climate Change". They are full of shite !!

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