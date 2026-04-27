Paul Burgess just published a good 4-minute video (below) asking this critical question:

Who, indeed, is paying for the silencing of science? The usual suspects, of course, including the Rockefellers, Teresa Heinz Kerry’s green money laundering Tides Foundation and other NGOS. Here is the paper (much worth reading) and here is the video:

#PaulBurgess #UK #ClimateRealism #Science #NGOs #UK #Silencing #FreeSpeech #TidesFoundation #Rockefeller

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