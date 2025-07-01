State Armor is an organization — an NGO — “created to help states enact solutions to global security threats, enhancing America’s response to unprecedented security challenges.” Part of its mission is to reveal the nefarious activities of other NGOs. It recently put out a report titled “Who is Energy Foundation China?” and it’s just excellent in that regard. It’s all about how China is using anti-fossil-fuel NGOs to undermine our energy security.

Here is the Executive Summary (paragraphing and emphasis added):

The Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP’s) plan to defeat America includes maneuvering the United States into dependence on China for energy and other critical supplies while preventing the U.S. military from intercepting China’s energy sources. To secure U.S. dependence, the CCP has been co-opting the progressive American climate change lobby to push a transition from fossil fuels and other critical inputs on which the United States (or the broader West) is self-reliant onto “green” technologies controlled by China. Through this strategy, the CCP has already increased U.S. dependence on their batteries, solar panels,electric vehicle charging stations, and other components produced in China. The CCP is now trying to compel further shifts of the U.S. electricity grid and fertilizer market away from Western companies. The rapid growth of green energy initiatives in the U.S. has undermined American energy dominance, created significant economic and geopolitical advantages for China, and opened large vectors into American industry for broader CCP influence campaigns.America’s ideal energy portfolio should be a topic of open and robust debate. Yet, one imperative is crystal clear: dependence on Chinese energy supply chains is a national security crisis. For evidence, one need look no further than recent reports of unexplained communications equipment found on Chinese solar inverters and batteries, which could provide Beijing the ability to sabotage America’s energy grid.

Furthermore, despite a May 12th U.S.-China trade truce achieved in Geneva, China continues to weaponize its control of rare earth minerals to harm American industry. While China is not nearly as well-endowed as the United States with regard to natural resources, theCCP has worked to establish a dominant global position in so-called green technology by backingnational-champion companies and cornering critical components of green technology supply chains. Chinese national champions benefit from slave and child labor and massive state subsidies, coupled with the Chinese government’s laxity on environmental standards. This has permitted China to dominate the dirty business of rare earth processing and refining, as well as to use children to mine minerals on theAfrican continent. In other words, there is nothing green or clean about the transition to dependence on Chinese energy supplies. In contrast, CCP dependence undermines Western values and American independence. Nonetheless, China is now responsible for the vast majority of the world’s solar panels, rare earth minerals, and battery storage, and is working to establish further dominance in the electricity and fertilizer markets. Environmentally-conscious industrial regulations are a mere afterthought in the CCP’s mission for global supply chain dominance. The purpose is to checkmate Western economies. America’s transition to alternative energy solutions helps China build out their supply chains while simultaneously undercutting the U.S.’s strength from natural resources. In effect, America is subsidizing China’s energy resilience while harming its own. The more the world transitions to energy sources controlled by the CCP, the more vulnerable America will be to China and the less vulnerable China will be to the U.S. Navy’s dominance over global waterways on which oil is transported. As a result, the CCP has every incentive to support climate activism in America and to help expedite a transition to alternative energy solutions. That is exactly what they’re doing. This report focuses on the Energy Foundation China, a nominally U.S.-based organization with major funding from U.S. and international non-profits. Energy Foundation China is illustrative of a broader class of American entities that follow CCP guidance, compromising the integrity of the American political system and undermining U.S. national security.

Check out the whole report and make note the names of the NGOs undermining us. A few are missing but you'll get the idea!

#StateArmor #NGOs #EnergyFoundation #China #FossilFuels #CCP

Share