Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Joshua Barnett's avatar
Joshua Barnett
Oct 12

One of the most annoying people that I have tbe luxury of avoiding whenever possible - that's who Bill Nye is.

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Al Christie's avatar
Al Christie
Oct 12Edited

Bill Nye debated Ken Ham, the founder of Answers in Genesis. It was over 2 hours, but here's a few short clips. https://youtu.be/HA3E8wpBO_I

We all have the same evidence. The difference is in how we interpret the evidence, and our interpretation will be affected by our worldview. Christians measure everything in light of the bible.

Science isn't much help when talking about origins, because imaginary history is impossible to test. Evidence is not proof. That's why we have jury trials. Evidence from both sides is presented, and then the jury tries to decide which evidence is the strongest.

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